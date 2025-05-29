Dream AFC North Trade Targets Cardinals Would Love
Continuing our series of dream targets from each division for the Arizona Cardinals, let’s head to the AFC north and a division loaded with future Hall of Famers on both sides of the football.
That’s not the least be of an exaggeration, either. There are so many players headed to Canton for playing at the highest level in the league currently that if you conglomerated the four teams into one - they would be undeniably the best team in football. It wouldn’t be remotely close.
So it should go without saying the Cardinals should be calling this division and inquire about adding one or two of those superstar players.
It works out for them that two teams could be selling pieces, one team could afford to move some guys around, and another may be forced to move on from guys due to financial constraints.
But as always, shoot for the moon.
Yes, several players may be more realistic, certainly more than the quarterbacks. Many, many players on each of the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will drastically make the Cardinals better.
Of those players, these four stand out - who unlike previous lists will take Arizona from contenders for the playoffs to contenders for championships. We start off with an annual MVP contender:
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson
Few quarterbacks in the league can will their team to the playoffs on an annual basis the way Jackson does; He just so happens to be with a franchise that has surrounded him with no shortage of talent to contend for championships.
Still, it’s no accident he’s a two-time league MVP and undeniably one of the five best quarterbacks in all of the NFL. Almost every single team should value adding Jackson at quarterback to change their franchise forever.
You better believe the Cardinals are near the top of that list.
It’s not as though Kyler Murray has been terrible, but he’s not on the same planet of a player as Jackson is. Like I said, he’s the type of quarterback that takes you to the playoffs by himself, but the Cardinals' roster is still good enough to contend.
Jackson solidifies their status as playoff contenders.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow
If Jackson doesn’t tickle your fancy at quarterback, then perhaps I can interest you in a division rival, and another undeniable top five passer in the league.
Burrow’s career has been marvelous, even in spite of injuries that has given him two Comeback Player of the Year awards… Hopefully he’s not going for three.
But Burrow puts up video game numbers with elite pass catchers at his disposal, including Ja’Marr Chase, who just recorded the league's fifth-ever receiving triple crown. Burrow has every claim to that success as Chase does because of how great of a quarterback he is.
The Bengals are playoff contenders thanks to Burrow alone. Outside of Chase, there’s no other player that would immediately change the fortunes of this franchise. It all starts at quarterback, which is why I have Burrow over Chase.
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett
Back when Garrett was the number one discussed player in trade circles, Arizona was one of the heaviest linked franchises to his services. We all know it didn’t work out, but shooters shoot and you can’t stop trying to make yourself better. Garrett makes you substantially better.
Garrett would be a Hall of Famer if he hung up the cleats today and should be considered one of the greatest pass rushers the league has ever seen.
It’s not a wonder why Arizona was all in on trying to add him - so get back up to the plate and go down swinging.
Pittsburgh Steelers: TJ Watt
Speaking of Hall of Fame pass rushers in the AFC North, Watt maybe even better than Garrett; He certainly outplayed his draft position far more.
When you can make the argument that he is better than his brother, JJ, who is also destined for the Hall of Fame and is also considered one of the greatest players at his position, that speaks volumes and then some. Watt is franchise-altering even in the back half of his career.
There is no more productive sack artist across the league on an annual basis then Watt. He’s a two time Defensive Player of the Year winner and could have as many as four on his mantle. Special.
Considering Arizona’s massive need for pass rushing help, giving the Steelers a call, who could be willing to sell pieces for capital ahead of a quarterback-heavy draft class, would be in the team‘s best interest.
If they can pull off adding Watt, he’s the type of player that completely changes your defense for the better. He’s precisely what the team needs, and if Pittsburgh is listening, then Arizona should be calling.