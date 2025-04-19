Every Draft Prospect Who Visited Arizona Cardinals
Every draft season one of the major barometers that fans use to gauge the potential interest of their favorite teams is by looking at what players are brought in for 30 visits.
Another key element of these visits can be the opportunity for a team's in-house medical staff to get a first hand look at players who have some health/injury concerns that could swing them from draftable to untouchable.
This year, the Arizona Cardinals have completed 23 confirmed 30 visits.
The first major takeaway when looking at this list is that 16 of 23 are on the defensive side of the ball. General Manager Monti Ossenfort has been on a mission this year to rebuild the defense and it seems like that interest will not stop in free agency.
There are several interesting/polarizing players on this list, but let's briefly take a look at the names that might (or might not) be in play for the Cardinals in the upcoming draft based on the extra look the Cardinals wanted from these visits.
Interior Defensive Line
IDL Kenneth Grant - Michigan
6-3 | 340 lbs | 21 yrs
In a draft class notable for a stellar defensive line group, Grant stands out near the top. Part of a great Michigan unit alongside likely Top 5 pick Mason Graham, Grant is the best nose tackle in this class and possibly the best run-stuffer. If the Cardinals are looking for a monstrous Davlin Tomlinson successor this could well be the man.
IDL Shemar Turner - Texas A&M
6-4 | 300 lbs | 22 yrs
Turner is a bit underweight for his position at the NFL level, but he played all along the line at A&M in what was often a very odd scheme that did not always place talented athletes in the right spot to shine. That being said, Turner was solid nearly everywhere and with an offseason weight training regimen could be a solid Day 2 pick.
IDL T.J. Sanders - South Carolina
6-4 | 290 lbs | 21 yrs
Sanders can shoot the gap with the best of them and is a true 3-technique who is not particularly weak in either linear or horizontal quickness, an abnormality in this class. He relies heavily on his first step making his pass rush win rate rather high while his real win rate is fairly low. One of the most well-rounded defensive linemen this year that is evenly talented in pass rush and run defense. A solid rotational piece at worst.
IDL Ty Robinson - Nebraska
6-6 | 310 lbs
Robinson fits the mold of a very high motor player with size limitations. He generally makes up for that with good technique and an advanced understanding of leverage. He is not limited to one position and split his snaps last year at Nebraska across the board, B gap, over tackle, outside tackle. Position versatility is prized by this defensive staff and Robinson showed great athleticism at the Combine.
IDL Darius Alexander - Toledo
6-4 | 310 lbs | 24 yrs
Alexander will be quite old (25 years) in his rookie season as he was a late bloomer in college that really did not come on until 2023. But in his two starting seasons at Toledo, he has paired good production with great advanced metrics. He has great measurable that could make him a force at 3-tech and another rare player that is equally matched in run defense and pass rush abilities. Stood out at the Senior Bowl which significantly raised his stock.
EDGE
ED Princely Umanmielen - Mississippi
6-4 | 255 lbs | 23 yrs
Umanmielen might be positionally restricted compared to some of the other EDs in this class, but the right staff that can get him in the right position could allow him to be a pure pass rusher that causes havoc in backfields across the NFL. He had elite production his senior season at Ole Miss with one of the best pass rush win rates in college football. If he is not expected to be an every down player he could be one of the most disruptive pass rush specialists in the league early in his career.
ED James Pearce Jr. - Tennessee
6-5 | 243 lbs | 21 yrs
Pearce is one of the twitchiest pass rushers in this class and possibly one of the best pure athletes. Elite production and advanced metrics his junior season at Tennessee. Has one of the highest floors of the EDs in this class but rumors about his character have been pervasive this draft season. The Cardinals will have done their homework on this and if he is selected by Arizona will be a welcome boost of potentially elite pass rush juice.
ED Mykel Williams - Georgia
6-5 | 265 lbs | 20 yrs
Williams is probably the best edge setting player in this group and was elite against the run at Georgia. He doesn't have the elite characteristics as a pass rusher as others like Umanmielen or Pearce. Has a great build and plays hard on every down but not a complete player yet at his position.
ED Shemar Stewart - Texas A&M
6-6 | 290 lbs | 21 yrs
Stewart is likely the most polarizing player the Cardinals brought in for a 30 visit. He is an undeniably gifted athlete with great measurables but that is paired with nearly nonexistent production in college. Stewart is the definition of high-risk, high-reward. If he get great coaching that can unlock true production he could easily be one of the best players out of this draft. He could just as easily fizzle out.
ED Nic Scourton - Texas A&M
6-4 | 285 lbs | 20 yrs
The third Aggie on this list, Scourton has great NFL size and played a good mix of positions at A&M. He knows how to use his hands well and can apply power when he wants to, plus was able to put a bit more on the stat sheet than his teammate Stewart. Most likely won't be a high-sack guy but a dependable rotational piece for an extended time.
ED Femi Oladejo - UCLA
6-3 | 250 lbs
A more recent riser up the draft boards, Oladejo steadily improved through his college career and impressed at the Senior Bowl. He only had one year of true production at UCLA but that could also mean he is just now hitting his stride and his best days are ahead. Positionally versatile and the Cardinals defensive staff could feel he is a young player that could be molded in their image.
Linebacker
LB Jalon Walker - Georgia
6-2 | 245 lbs | 21 yrs
An off-ball linebacker with great physical gifts who is not a complete player in any specific area. He looks like a natural pass rusher and it would likely behoove a team to give him that opportunity consistently as he did not have much coverage experience in college and what he did have was not incredibly impressive. Walker is a true athlete who is waiting to be unlocked at the next level by a competent coaching staff but needs to be used the right way to find sustained success.
LB Jihaad Campbell - Alabama
6-3 | 244 lbs | 21 yrs
Campbell is the only player brought in for a 30 visit that could likely be a true Mike LB at the next level, although, similarly to Walker, was not always allowed to stick in one spot and shine in college. Campbell has prototypical ILB size. Long arms that bat down passes and long legs to pursue running backs and tight ends. He graded out well his junior season and led the country in coverage stops with 30.
Cornerback
CB Will Johnson - Michigan
6-2 | 202 lbs | 22 yrs
Johnson is the best zone scheme outside cornerback in this class. He has elite size combined with elite production at Michigan that was only marred by an injury his senior season that kept him off the field half the season. A pro-ready corner who could be a long-term solution on the outside opposite Max Melton.
CB Trey Amos - Mississippi
6-1 | 190 lbs | 23 yrs
Amos shares some of the same size and zone coverage traits as Johnson just at a slightly lower level. He has great instincts and knows how to hand fight at the line but his straight line speed will never be overly impressive. Amos is a good athlete with a high ceiling.
CB Jaylin Smith - USC
5-11 | 190 lbs
Smith is a bit of enigma and his position in the NFL is not completely clear. He has the physical build of a slot/nickel cornerback but his best season at USC was on the outside. He didn't allow a touchdown in 2024 and only a 62.5 passer rating. Still, Smith lacks some of the size and traits you would want in an outside corner and those questions lead to him being more of a special teams/potential pick.
Offensive Tackle
T Anthony Belton - NC State
6-6 | 336 lbs | 24 yrs
One thing that is undeniable about Belton is his work ethic. He worked his way up from the JUCO ranks into a starting left tackle at NC State for three seasons. Belton has a lot of power but needs a lot of finesse work. Belton would be a potential pick, a player to stash for a future starting role, rather than a Day 1 starter.
T Josh Simmons - Ohio State
6-5 | 310 lbs | 22 yrs
Simmons has all the tools to a long-term tackle in the NFL. There are some questions about his hand work and arm placement but is clearly one of the top at his position in this class. More questions exist surrounding his future post-patellar tendon tear. If his Pro Day workout is any clue though, Simmons looks to be on the right track to a full recovery.
T Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas
6-4 | 320 lbs | 21 yrs
Banks has great size and movement ability. Arm length means there are some questions about his role as either a guard or tackle in the NFL but he could likely be a starter at either spot. Banks is incredibly durable with more than 850 snaps each of the last three years and only gave up four sacks in that same period. Durable, strong, athletic.
Wide Receiver
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
6-1 | 182 lbs | 23 yrs
The Cardinals do need a deep threat receiver and Lambert-Smith does contain that ability in his toolbox even though he did not get to show much of it at Auburn. He ran a 4.37s 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine so he could be that extra tool the team needs to take the top off the defense and open up the middle for Marvin Harrison, Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride.
Running Back
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Arizona
5-11 | 208 lbs | 24 yrs
Croskey-Merritt combines athleticism and physicality. He ran a 4.41s 40-yard dash at the Big 12 Pro Day and a 41.5" vertical jump. He shined at the East-West Shrine Bowl with nearly 100 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns which won him Offensive MVP honors. A potential change of pace back in the later rounds.
RB Cam Skattebo - Arizona State
5-11 | 215 lbs | 23 yrs
Skattebo is already a local hero after a record-setting senior season with the Sun Devils where he helped lead them into a conference championship and CFP berth. With more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 20+ touchdowns last year, Skattebo plays the game right and was one of the hardest players to tackle in college football. All of his stats and advanced metrics were elite and if this year's class was not full of high-level running backs he would be projected much higher.
RB Peny Boone - UCF
6-1 | 245 lbs
Boone is massive body at running back. He is coming out of a rotational role at UCF this past season but was the MAC Player of the Year at Toledo in 2023 with a 1,400 yard, 15 touchdown campaign.
Special credit to Drew McWhortor for compiling this list of 30 visits and other player meetings the Cardinals have taken a part in.