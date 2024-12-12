Patriots Praise Cardinals, Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals are on a three-game losing streak as the New England Patriots approach State Farm Stadium in Week 15.
The season hasn't gone how the Cardinals had hoped following a 6-4 start - especially on the offensive side of the ball - though their upcoming opponent know just how potential Kyler Murray and co. can be.
"I think it all starts with the quarterback," Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said this week (all quotes h/t Patriots.com).
"I mean, this is one of the more elusive quarterbacks that you're going to see in the league, as you guys know. He can beat you two ways. He can beat you with his arm, and he can beat you with his legs. He does a good job really getting the ball out and does a good job extending plays, and that's what the NFL is.
"It turns into streetball at some point in time, and he does a good job there."
Murray has surely struggled as of late, turning the ball over five times in his last three games.
Yet the Cardinals' rushing attack overall has struggled as well in that stretch, though Mayo knows top runner James Conner is a tough task regardless.
"Conner, I mean, this guy's still going," said Mayo.
"It's been very impressive to see that a guy at this age is still running very hard. He's tough, he can run between the tackles, he can run outside, he can run you over, he can run around you, so he's a very good player. It's good to see that after all that he's been through that he's still playing at a high level at this point in time."
In the passing attack, all eyes are on rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - who leads rookies with seven touchdown receptions but has had an overall up and down season.
"Look, this is a guy who obviously he grew up in it, but great hands, great size, and he's also good when Kyler's [Murray] extending the play," said Mayo.
"He has a good feel; it's like they have a good chemistry between the two of them, so good player."
The 3-10 Patriots certainly can't underestimate anybody, though they know some top talent still resides on Arizona's side of the ball.