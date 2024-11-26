Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up Top Ten
Another quarter through the year, and we are in the final stretch of the 2024 season now. Draft slots are becoming more solidified. Pretenders are being exposed. Contenders are becoming known. And of course, team needs are becoming blacker and whiter, which makes this mock draft a little clearer compared to earlier in the year when we had no clue what to make of certain teams.
It's also the time of the year where we can start predicting some trades! Although I don’t expect them to be nearly as detailed as I have done previously… it’s not easy to come up with compensation and it’s even more difficult right now without knowing who a serious threat could be to make moves up or down.
Regardless, I made two trades inside the top 10 to shake things up just a little bit.
But that’s enough talk! We have Richie Bradshaw’s 2025 NFL Draft mock 3.0 for the third-quarter mark of the year with a couple of trades to dive into!
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a trade and are now on the clock with the first overall pick…
1. TRADE – Las Vegas Raiders (previous owner – Jacksonville Jaguars)
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
Rather than chance missing out on their dream quarterback, the Raiders move up two slots to get ahead of another QB hungry team and secure their guy. Las Vegas surrenders a small portion to do so, but it’s always worth it to get your face of the franchise.
Love him or hate him, Sanders is a near-elite quarterback and translates wonderfully to the next level. Equipped with a big arm and a tenacity to make big time throws, Sanders is exactly what the Raiders lack and desperately need to contend in the AFC.
2. New York Giants
The pick: Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami
Daniel Jones is gone and even if the Giants sign a quarterback in free agency, I doubt they will pass on a chance to get one of the two top quarterbacks in this year’s class with a top two selection. Ward is a true gunslinger with jaw dropping plays to go with face palming mistakes. You’ll take him for his best and give him the weapons to find immediate success.
3. TRADE – Jacksonville Jaguars (previous owner – Las Vegas Raiders)
The pick: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
The Jaguars move down two spots with the Raiders to stock up a few extra picks and get the team more ammo to load up a roster that was a playoff contender not too long ago. Travis Hunter is the sexy pick, but Banks is the smart pick considering the lack of depth and talent protecting Trevor Lawrence, which should aways take precedence when building your team.
4. TRADE – Cleveland Browns (previous owner – New England Patriots)
The pick: Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Colorado
The Patriots would’ve loved to have had Banks slide to them and the need for an offensive lineman exceeds the “sexy pick.” Plus, Cleveland offered a nice deal to grab Hunter that the reloading Pats couldn’t refuse.
Meanwhile, the Browns get a player to reenergize a frustrated fanbase in the two-way star. Cleveland also feels like the team that would be all-in on giving him touches on both sides of the field instead of asking him to play one position. He’ll be a top jersey seller in the state and give fans a reason to buy back in on a frustrating franchise.
5. Carolina Panthers
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
Bryce Young looks much more confident over the last month of the season and we’re seeing on the field why the Panthers traded a fortune to make him the top overall selection in 2023. He has some quality weapons at his disposal, but Xavier Legette is the only true threat at receiver and if Young is going to continue to progress then they must get him another playmaker.
McMillan is the definition of a playmaker with the size, speed, athleticism, etc. of Mike Evans at Texas A&M. The 6’5 McMillan opposite the 6’3 Legette is some serious size for Young to put the ball up and have his guys bring it down.
6. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan
The Titans only got five games out of L’Jarius Snead this season and he is now on injured reserve, presumably for the remainder of the season. When he returns, he’ll need a partner in crime and nobody on the current roster is capable of that. Johnson has been banged up this season, but he’s an elite cover man with ball hawking skills.
7. New York Jets
The pick: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State
The Jets have made plenty of investments to their edge rushing room in recent years and have seen tons of success with guys like Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV making early impacts in their first few seasons. Gang Green also has Haason Reddick, but he needs a new deal and the team would be better off getting younger and cheaper to continue building the depth of this pass rush.
Now in a full-time role as a pass rush, Carter has turned into one of college football’s best pass rushers. The Jets will find an immediate role for Carter as Johnson rehabs from a torn Achilles. When Johnson is back to 100%, a room with him, Carter and McDonald will be amongst the league’s best.
8. TRADE - New England Patriots (previous owner – Cleveland Browns)
The pick: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
New England got a small fortune from Cleveland to move down four spots and managed to grab a top-end offensive lineman in the process. That’s how you do it, ladies and gentlemen.
Some say Campbell has to move inside to guard in the pros and some believe he can stay playing tackle on either side. I say find a spot and plug him in. Campbell is elite and a Pro Bowl-caliber player from day one.
9. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Mason Graham, Interior Defensive Line, Michigan
Bryan Bresee has begun to tap into his potential in his second year in the pros thanks to the injury bug finally taking his side. The Saints pass rush is underwhelming outside of him, making a need for Bresee’s running mate a near top priority. Graham is a monstrous player who could play a similar role to Bresee but could be moved around the Saints’ defensive line to give him great matchups every down.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
Trey Hendrickson has 11.5 sacks this season. The rest of the Bengals team has 7.5 combined. Hendrickson is also a pending free agent. Short story short, Cincy needs to address their pass rush and Scourton could be their ace. Scourton moved from Purdue to Texas A&M and has dominated tougher competition in year one. He should be more than ready for AFC North football.
11. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State
Cowboys’ fans rejoice! You have a star running back. Fantasy football nuts rejoice! The Cowboys have a star running back.
Dallas found out this season that CeeDee Lamb needs some help on this offense and Dallas didn’t provide any help for him or Dak Prescott. It doesn’t help that the run game was nonexistent. Jeanty solves those issues as perhaps the best player in college football and with all-time records insight for him to break.
Jeanty could be better than what Dallas got in 2016 with Ezekiel Elliott.
12. Chicago Bears
The pick: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
Simmons is making MONEY this season and he’s primed to make a huge jump in the 2025 NFL Draft. With perhaps the league’s worst offensive line, allowing 44 sacks through 11 games on number one overall pick Caleb Williams, grabbing a new offensive tackle is an easy decision for Chicago to make. Simmons can play almost any spot on the offensive line, making him a perfect add for Chicago.
13. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
The Colts pass defense is among the worst in the league, and they could stand to upgrade almost any spot in the secondary. Starks is the best safety in the draft and it’s not remotely close. His ability to be a centerfielder and create turnovers combined with his willingness to make tackles will be what makes him a draft darling as the months progress.
14. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Cameron Williams, Offensive Tackle, Texas
Tua Tagovailoa is playing the best football he’s played since entering the league in 2020, but that doesn’t mean his history with concussions should be put to rest. The Dolphins must understand that he could face a serious injury at any time and must therefore do everything in their power to protect him. Williams is a project with little experience in a starting role, but he’s the kind of player you take a chance on early due to his seemingly endless upside.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Luther Burden, Wide Receiver, Missouri
Mike Evans is entering the twilight of his Hall of Fame career and Chris Godwin is a pending free agent who is also recovering from a serious injury. With Baker Mayfield dominating as the clear quarterback of the franchise, it’s up to the Bucs to make sure he has no shortage of receivers at his disposal.
Burden is a great receiver who has unfortunately been underwhelming at best this season. But one down season doesn’t extinguish everything we’ve seen with how elite he is and Tampa Bay will have no worries making him a top-15 selection.
16. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame
Morrison does have a concerning hip injury, but until we’re told it’s more serious than it is we will proceed with the assumption he’ll be good to go for next season. As long as he is, teams can rest assured that Morrison is a prototypical number one cover man. The Rams have gotten by with their pass defense, but Morrison is a drastic upgrade over what’s currently there.
17. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
Pearce is elite, but a deep class of pass rushers makes it difficult to gauge where he’ll fall. The 49ers won’t hesitate to add him to a defense that could stand for an upgrade opposite of Nick Bosa. Leonard Floyd has been solid, but on a one-year deal he’s no guarantee to return. Instead, San Francisco saves a few bucks and drafts a younger, cheaper, and potentially better player to replace him.
18. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
The Cardinals have managed to form a pass rush without a true ace rusher. That will hopefully change once first round pick Darius Robinson finally makes his debut, but they still need a guy opposite him. Williams is a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect, but the ceiling he has is to be the best player in the draft class. With Jonathan Gannon’s track record working with edge rushers, I love Williams to develop in the desert and become a superstar.
19. Atlanta Falcons
The pick: Jalon Walker, Edge Rusher, Georgia
No matter what the board looks like, the Falcons must take an edge rusher. Four are already off the board, but the class has depth and Atlanta’s pass rush is so pitiful that they can’t just overlook it if they hope to contend. Walker is a linebacker for some, but his pass rushing prowess will make him an edge rusher for a team like the Falcons. Think of Vic Beasley in his prime.
20. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, Alabama
Geno Smith may lead the league in passing yards, but his days as a starter should be numbered and the Seahawks need to start looking for their future under center. Milroe is not for everyone, and truth be told he scares me quite a bit. That said, there’s no teaching his athleticism and his potential is as good as any quarterback in this class… the catch is he will need more time to get there.
Milroe could become the next Jalen Hurts if the right coaching staff takes him on and Seattle is a safe place to go.
21. Washington Commanders
The pick: Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas
The Commanders offensive line needs work, but I suspect the team will prioritize getting more weapons for rookie sensation Jayden Daniels will take a higher priority here. Daniels could use a deep threat to make the most of his big arm and Bond may be the best in the class for doing just that. It’s fit that makes him a home run threat from the get-go.
22. Houston Texans
The pick: Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Line, Ole Miss
Last time we mocked I gave Houston Quinshon Judkins, and I thought about doing it again, but Joe Mixon is playing at such an elite level that I would imagine the Texans would rather wait to take a running back. Instead, they take one of my personal favorite prospects in Nolen.
A former number one overall recruit, Nolen has finally achieved his potential at Ole Miss after transferring from Texas A&M. Nolen will only get better, too, and this Texans’ defense will help him continue to unlock that potential.
23. Denver Broncos
The pick: Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State
Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton have a great thing going right now, and Denver would be wise to extend Sutton’s contract ASAP. The rest of the wide receiver room is good enough, but there is a huge need for a tight end, especially after the release of Greg Dulcich.
Warren will certainly topple 1,000 receiving yards by the end of the season, but he’s proven to be a do-it-all receiver at tight end. Sean Payton could see Warren as his Jimmy Graham for this Broncos’ offense, even if he’s slightly shorter and may not be as good at dunking the football through the goalpost.
24. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Princely Umanmielen, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss
Khalil Mack is a pending free agent, Joey Bosa is never healthy, and Bud Dupree is not a long-term solution off the edge. Tuli Tuipulotu is awesome, but not enough to carry the pass rush alone. Umanmielen took his production to another level at Ole Miss and looks primed to continue playing at a high-level.
25. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Shavon Revel, Cornerback, East Carolina
The regression of Brandon Stephens has been one of the biggest reasons for the Ravens’ struggles defending the pass. Thankfully, Nate Wiggins is young and exciting, and Marlon Humphrey remains a steady veteran. A third guy could be used to join Wiggins and Humphrey and Revel feels like a nice fit.
Revel was balling out before a season-ending injury, but he should be ready to start the year. The trio of Revel, Higgins, and Humphrey should instantly propel Baltimore back to royalty as an elite defense at all three levels.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota
The Steelers have surrendered 32 sacks this season, split evenly between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields through 11 games. No matter who returns next year to start at quarterback or even if Pittsburgh opts to go a completely different direction, the offensive line continues to be a liability.
Ersery can be the left tackle that the team has been desperately looking for over the last few years. Adding him will move rookie Troy Fautanu inside once he’s healthy to complete the unit with Isaac Seumalo at the other guard spot, Broderick Jones at right tackle, a Zach Frazier at center.
27. Green Bay Packers
The pick: Kenneth Grant, Interior Defensive Line, Michigan
Kenny Clark is under contract for the foreseeable future and Devonte Wyatt is solid. A third down lineman to play next to those two and to create a rotation for nickel packages would be perfect for this defense and Grant is the guy for the job. Grant dominates whoever he lines up against and can take some time to develop at the next level as a two-down lineman with the potential to grow into one of the league’s best interior defenders.
28. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Jahdae Barron, Cornerback, Texas
The Vikings have needed cornerback help for as long as I can remember. Barron broke out this year in Austin thanks to his ball hawking skills which have resulted in four interceptions this season. With experience at safety as well, Barron can come in and provide stability for Minnesota on the backend with reliable tackling and some big play potential.
29. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are elite, but Philadelphia found out the hard way this season that if one or even both are out with injuries that the depth is nonexistent behind them to keep the offense running through the passing game. Egbuka is terrific in more ways than one, but his ability to create after the catch is what separates him from others. Egbuka can play in the slot with Brown and Smit outside and still find a way to be a major producer as WR3.
30. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Elic Ayomanor, Wide Receiver, Stanford
Ayomanor needs a lot more mainstream love, because this kid is going to dominate at the next level no matter when he leaves for the pros. As a redshirt sophomore, Ayomanor has posted insane numbers with suspect quarterback play at best. The ceiling is the sky for Ayomanor and pairing him with Josh Allen feels like a war crime.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Shemar Stewart, Interior Defensive Line, Texas A&M
Stewart is this year’s Darius Robinson in that he’s almost 300lbs but has the versatility to move outside and rush the passer from the edge. For now, I am still listing him as an interior defensive lineman, but that’s to each their own.
The Chiefs pass rush has dipped in production this year and they could use a guy like Stewart to plug in with his inside/outside versatility.
32. Detroit Lions
The pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, Interior Offensive Line, Arizona
There are few holes on this Lions team, but they need to get younger and better inside in the offensive line. Savaiinaea is a perfect player to slide inside at the next level, and he can move outside in a pinch. Detroit’s dynamite offense stays potent with another guy inside keeping Jared Goff upright.