Another Top Draft Pick Looms for Cardinals as 2025 Season Winds Down

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have just two games left in the 2025 regular season, and while the postseason has long been gone out of the minds of fans, efforts and focus on where the organization will pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has taken the wheel.

The Cardinals currently have the sixth overall pick in the draft, though they're guaranteed a top ten pick in 2026 -- even if they lose their last two games.

What's in the cards (no pun intended) for Arizona to finish this season?

It looks like another top five pick is likely.

ESPN Projects Cardinals High in 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are currently projected to finish with the fifth overall pick according to ESPN's Football Power Index simulations:

Average draft position: 5.1

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: <0.1%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 56.6%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 100.0%

The Cardinals can pick as low as ninth in the draft. They've previously held draft spots such as third and fourth.

What exactly Arizona plans to do with whatever pick they have remains to be seen, though the likelihood of moving up for a quarterback does seem to be more realistic compared to other years thanks to the expected departure of Kyler Murray.

The Athletic Suggests They Could Climb Even Higher

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during practice before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In The Athletic's estimations, the Cardinals have a very strong chance to finish even higher than No. 5.

Cardinals' Chances for Top Picks

No. 1: Less than 1% chance

No. 2: 8%

No. 3: 25%

No. 4: 26%

No. 5: 14%

No. 6: 15%

No. 7: 11%

No. 8: Less than 1%

Overall, Arizona has a 72% chance to clinch a top-five pick with pretty good odds of the Cardinals being at picks three or four.

Where Could Cardinals Even Go?

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon shake hands following a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As previously discussed, quarterback would be a top option in Arizona, especially if Murray is gone.

However, unless the Cardinals land one of the top two picks in the draft, Arizona very well would have to trade up for their next potential franchise passer.

Other positions such as offensive line, edge rusher, wide receiver or safety could be in play depending on how Arizona's offseason goes.

Given the nature of general manager Monti Ossenfort and his willingness to maneuver the draft order -- who knows what the Cardinals will do when they're eventually on the clock. It feels like nothing can be ruled out.