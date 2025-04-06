Are These 3 Arizona-Grown Draft Prospects Fits for Cardinals?
With the 2025 NFL Draft just a mere weeks away, the Arizona Cardinals will face tough decisions in the early rounds of a deep draft class.
This year's class features some serious home-grown talent, with three notable prospects coming out of in-state schools.
They might not each fit the right need for the Cardinals, nor is there a guarantee they'll all be available to GM Monti Ossenfort, but they do present some intrigue as the draft nears.
OL Jonah Savaiinaea - University of Arizona
Fit for Cardinals? Yes
Savaiinaea is an exceptional pass blocker who suffered from a weak overall offensive line at Arizona in the 2024 season. He has plenty of size at 6-foot-5, 336 pounds, but is athletic and versatile enough to be a plus pass-blocker at both tackle and guard.
He might not be an exceptional run blocker, which is a staple of the Cardinals' offense, but paired with another young OL in Isaiah Adams, he could be a versatile developmental platoon player for the Cardinals, with plenty of solid fundamental technique.
RB Cam Skattebo - Arizona State University
Fit for Cardinals? Yes, but...
There's no denying that Skattebo lit the college football world on fire in 2024, and for good reason. He bowled his way to 1,711 yards and 21 TDs on the ground, with 605 through the air and three scores.
He averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and is both a power runner and a patient one, despite being slow by NFL standards.
Going by play style and raw ability alone, Skattebo is an excellent back, and while his size is a bit questionable, his low center of gravity allow him to profile almost similarly to Cardinals current starting back James Conner.
For that reason, and for the raw talent he possesses, Skattebo is a fit, but it's not a realistic choice for the Cardinals with both Conner and second-year complementary back Trey Benson waiting to take a year-two leap.
In a late round, there's a serious appeal, but Skattebo rhymes with the Cardinals' approach more than he would fill a need.
WR Tetairoa McMillan - University of Arizona
Fit for Cardinals? No, but...
Tetairoa McMillan (known as T-Mac, not Tet) might be the most pure physical talent at the WR position in this year's draft. His 40 time is a sticking point, as it so often is for WR prospects, but a 4.60+ time doesn't limit his exceptional agility for his size and his smooth acceleration into space.
The Cardinals absolutely need WR help, and McMillan is an elite prospect. However, what the Cardinals need is more of a speed-focused vertical threat. Considering they have plenty of size and physicality in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, adding McMillan would be a redundant choice.
And considering Arizona wants to maintain its identity through the run, it's more of a stretch to go after a prospect like McMillan than one like Skattebo, though neither would fill a premier need on the Cardinals.
With that said, a third dominant presence in the WR room might be just what Kyler Murray needs, and McMillan has both separation ability and a strong catch radius. Considering the recent prospect fatigue and narratives surrounding McMillan's speed, it's actually quite reasonable to see him fall to Arizona at 16, though I don't think it would be wise to spend a first-rounder on a WR in this draft.