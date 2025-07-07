3 Undrafted Arizona Cardinals to Watch in Training Camp
The 2025 Arizona Cardinals roster is stacked with young and exciting faces that should make the upcoming training camp an absolute blast to enjoy. There are several high profile players who joined the team in the offseason whether through free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft.
Eyes will be focused on faces like Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell along with rookies Walter Nolen and Will Johnson as we watch and see how they stack up with the competition that is returning from last year’s team. However, they more than likely will not have to worry about competing for their pro careers right now.
That does ring true for many, especially the undrafted players from this year‘s class.
The Cardinals didn’t make any massive splashes regarding UDFAs, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some drama unfold from guys who have more to prove than others.
Of the six undrafted players, Arizona signed following the draft, three of them in particular stand out to me, not only as players to pay attention to, but as players who could turn heads and earn a spot with this team.
Starting things off is undoubtedly the most popular UDFA for this team.
Elijah Simmons, Interior Defensive Lineman
The Tennessee Volunteers were not lacking in defensive line talent last year with James Pierce and Omar Norman Lot both being selected inside the top 100. Simmons did not get much fanfare., Let alone to his former teammates. But that hasn’t been the case so far in Arizona.
Simmons was someone who stood out in minicamp shortly after the draft. Even with him competing in what is arguably the deepest position on this roster, Simmons is still a name we’ve heard already.
Arizona’s defensive line will have to make some incredibly difficult decisions when they trim the roster to 53, and Simmons could only complicate that more in the best way.
Josh Fryar, Offensive Tackle
The Cardinals need as much competition for their offensive line as they can possibly find, and that gives Fryar an opportunity to find his first gig in the pros.
Fryar brings versatility to the group as someone with experience playing inside and outside for the raining national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, including a First-Team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2023. He played and started every game last season on the strong side for the team.
Right tackle is a place that feels very uncertain for the future of the team and perhaps Fryar can help strengthen it with depth. Being a starter at one of the best programs in college football means a lot, and he will be hoping to take that momentum into the pros.
Bryson Green, Wide Receiver
Almost no changes were made to the Cardinals’ wide receiver room this offseason, despite a need for depth across the board and upgrades for roles such as a deep threat or a slot receiver. Because of that, it’s anyone’s game.
That’s more than welcome news for Green, who will be hoping to find more success at the next level than he did in college. There was never spectacular production over four years, split evenly between Oklahoma State, and Wisconsin, but he does have talent to push the guys in front of him.
The Cardinals kept Xavier Weaver last year as an undrafted free agent to show the team is willing to hold onto players that are willing to work hard, even if they don’t get on the field. If Green comes out and decides to work harder than everyone else, he has a chance to follow in Weaver‘s steps and at least stick with the team.