Cardinals Getting Boost as Veteran DL Returns to Practice

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have designated veteran defensive lineman L.J. Collier to return to practice.

“(DL) LJ Collier, we will open his window today. He'll be on the practice field. Everybody else we’ll kind of see how the week goes," said Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon.

"Obviously a really good football team coming in here. Tied for the best record in the NFC. Like I talked about, really well coached team. They've got really good players and they're playing well. They control the double positive, that's why they're 9-3. We got our work cut out for us. Excited about the challenge. Let's go to work.”

READ: Cardinals Down Big Names as Week 14 Prep Begins

Collier One of Many Roster Moves Cardinals Made

The Cardinals later officially announced that among a few other roster moves in advance of their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

From the team's media department:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated defensive lineman L.J. Collier to return from the injured reserve list.

"Collier can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

"In addition, the team has signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster from the practice squad and has re-signed wide receiver Bryson Green and running back Jermar Jefferson to the practice squad."

READ: Cardinals Sign New RB, Shuffle Roster Ahead of Rams Clash

More on L.J. Collier's Return

Collier has been on injured reserve since Week 3 with his knee injury. If he's not activated at the end of the three-week window, he'll go back on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Health has strongly been a worry for Collier's career since the Seahawks made him a first-round pick in 2019. Last year was his best season in terms of availability, playing in all 17 games.

Collier comes back to a Cardinals defensive line that strongly needs another presence alongside Calais Campbell and Walter Nolen.

Arizona's a middle-of-the-pack defense when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game at 112.6, though their pass rush still leaves a ton to be desired - registering just 24 team sacks (11 of which belong to outside linebacker Josh Sweat).

Can Collier help turn the tide within Arizona's defensive line room?

Latest Arizona Cardinals News