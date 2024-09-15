Aaron Donald Reacts to Cardinals vs Rams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are currently up over the Los Angeles Rams in emphatic 24-3 fashion heading into halftime, and it's been quite the start for Jonathan Gannon's squad.
Aaron Donald - former Rams DL and a future Hall of Famer - had a short and sweet reaction to how the first half panned out.
It's unclear exactly what the "wow" was for, as there's been some fairly eye-opening events in the first half of action here at State Farm Stadium.
It could be for the two Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdowns, which followed up a week of questioning and doubt thanks to a poor one-catch debut to start the season.
Harrison finished the first quarter with 131 receiving yards.
Kyler Murray threw three total touchdowns and the Cardinals have been able to run the ball nearly at will.
The Cardinals' defense also rose to the occasion, stopping the Rams on fourth down on the game's very first possession while forcing consecutive three and outs to follow in the first quarter.
It took a very unusual play of Budda Baker turning around and missing a deep pass for the Rams to land on the scoreboard, though Arizona ultimately held Los Angeles to a field goal.
Donald's dominance in the NFC West won't be missed following his retirement this offseason.
"(Donald) is arguably the best ever, and I think that's real," Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said before this week.
"That being said, the guys that they have on the D-Line are still pretty good. That's probably the strength of the unit, arguably the strength of the team. I think it's something we still have to be very aware of. It's just more of a by committee talent maybe than one 'oh my god' player."
The Rams certainly wish one of the GOAT's was still in the lineup.