Aaron Rodgers Highlights First Cardinals vs Jets Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets have revealed their first injury reports of Week 10.
Arizona Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report
DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Darius Robinson (calf)
Limited - L.J. Collier (foot), James Conner (finger), Jonah Williams (knee)
Full - Naquan Jones (thigh), Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck)
Beachum has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the early stages of the season but has been healthy and available in recent weeks. Robinson has yet to play this season despite being activated to the active roster two weeks ago from injured reserve.
Collier and Conner both played in Arizona's win over the Chicago Bears in Week 9, so it'll be interesting to watch their progres throughout the week. Williams was designated to return from injured reserve last week and practiced before being ruled out as he returns from a knee injury suffered in Week 1.
Jones and Lopez were both questionable entering last Sunday with Lopez playing while Jones sat out. Murphy-Bunting was a late addition to the injury report after practicing all week and ended up being ruled inactive.
New York Jets Wednesday Injury Report
DNP - Michael Carter (back), Jake Hanson (hamstring), Morgan Moses (knee), C.J. Mosley (neck), John Simpson (groin), Tyron Smith (rest), Soloman Thomas (knee), Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle)
Limited - Ashtyn Davis (concussion), Chazz Surratt (heel)
Full - Tony Adams (hamstring), Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring)
The obvious headline here - besides the plethora of players who did not practice for New York - is the presence of Rodgers - somebody Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon spoke very highly of in his media availability.
“He can spin it. You're not going to trick him. Extension is still real, but the accuracy and the timing it makes you pay. If you are a little bit off, he's going to make you pay, so we have to play with good technique," said Gannon.
"Not how you bring him down, he's not going to let himself get hit. He's a savant. Like, 'Great, you fooled me. I know how you fooled me and the ball's coming out.’ He doesn't get fooled much. We just have to play good, clean ball. It's about us. It's about what he likes to do versus certain things. We have to make sure that we win a good amount of those one-on-ones.”
The Cardinals and Jets will practice twice more on Thursday and Friday before revealing game statuses such as questionable, doubtful or out.