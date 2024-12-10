Analyst: Cardinals Exposed as Playoff Pretenders
The Arizona Cardinals were exposed on Sunday.
Their 30-18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks made their path to the postseason all but a dream with just four weeks left in the season.
After starting the year with a 6-4 record, the Cardinals struggled out of the gates of their bye week with losses to the Seahawks and Vikings.
A win on Sunday against Seattle would have given the Cardinals first place in the NFC West and control of their postseason path.
Entering a sink-or-swim game, the Cardinals took too long getting in the pool - digging themselves into a 27-10 hole in the third quarter, a deficit that proved to be too large to overcome.
Bleacher Report labeled Arizona as playoff pretenders after the loss:
"The Cardinals shouldn't treat their third consecutive loss as if the sky is falling in Arizona, but they may have peaked early in the season.
"From Weeks 7 to 10, the Cardinals won four consecutive games and seemed ready for postseason contention, but they're pretenders in the NFC playoff picture.
"Over the last three weeks, the Cardinals have lost by double digits to the Seahawks twice, and they couldn't close out a tight game with the Minnesota Vikings.
"The Cardinals have lost their way offensively, averaging 15.3 points in that stretch, and coming off their bye, they're giving up more points each week.
"Arizona could bounce back to beat the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in the next two weeks, but this team isn't equipped to make a run for a postseason spot."
The assessment seems a bit harsh, but fair by B/R.
The Cardinals boasted out of the bye week that their season "starts now" after starting 6-4. Going 0-3 out of the bye - with every loss coming in a massive matchup in its own respects - simply proves that while the Cardinals are a talented team, there's still plenty of room for growth before a playoff berth should be expected in the desert.