Analyst: Cardinals Rookie Needs More Playing Time
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals look to rebound off their first loss in over a month, and perhaps the organization could turn to a rookie in their efforts to get back in the win column.
Cardinals running back Trey Benson was the second player taken at his position in the 2024 NFL Draft, and though James Conner is still very much the lead back in the desert, Bleacher Report's Kris Knox says Benson needs more run.
"The Cardinals have gotten into the NFC playoff race thanks to an improving defense and some mostly good play from Kyler Murray. It would make sense, though, to get rookie running back Trey Benson even more involved in the game plan.
"James Conner remains the leader of Arizona's backfield, and the Cardinals should be careful not to overwork him ahead of the postseason. They should also get a look at what Benson can do with a high-volume workload, because the third-round pick out of Florida State might be their future starter.
"Conner is set to be a free agent in the spring, and Arizona needs to find a way to take pressure off of Murray."
Benson struggled during his first few glimpses of play time, though the Florida State product has reversed course and has looked strong as the season continues. He's currently averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has found the end zone once for Arizona's offense while giving the Cardinals 12 first downs.
After totaling just 49 rushing yards vs. Seattle, the Cardinals could look to re-tool their ground attack which they so heavily rely on.
“We just never really got it going, and then a touch bit late in the game there (we) got a little pass heavy. It's on the coaches. It's on myself and (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) and the staff," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on the run game.
"We have to make sure that we can get the run game going. I think one of the reasons too though is we didn't get a lot of runs off. We weren't having success on third down, and I think those two things were a direct correlation. I think we pointed out to the team today; I think one in six plays, we went backwards. You can't do that. You're setting yourself behind the sticks. You're playing in second-and-long, third-and-long all day.
"You're not going to get a lot of runs called, so we have to do a better job on mixed downs and keeping the chains in our favor. There can't go backwards.”
Benson could factor more heavily moving forward, though it's tough to see the Cardinals taking significant touches away from Conner.