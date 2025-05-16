Analyst Projects Cardinals Starting Lineup
The Arizona Cardinals still have over three months until the start of the 2025 season, but the starting lineup on both sides of the ball is beginning to take shape.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder predicts that the Cardinals will start quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, tight end Trey McBride, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., left guard Evan Brown, center Hjalte Froholdt, right guard Isaiah Adams and right tackle Jonah Williams.
"The Cardinals shouldn’t have too much drama offensively. Zay Jones could push Wilson or Dortch for playing time at wide receiver, and Adams will have to fend off Royce Newman and Jake Curhan for the starting right guard spot. But that should be the 2024 third-round pick’s job to lose," Holder wrote.
On defense, Holder has edge rusher Baron Browning, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, edge rusher Josh Sweat, linebackers Mack Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither, cornerbacks Max Melton, Will Johnson and Garrett Williams, and safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson in his projection.
"Arizona should have several position battles, starting in the trenches," Holder wrote of the defense.
"First-round picks Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson figure to at least have significant roles off the bench and could crack the starting lineup, especially if the defense uses a lot of odd fronts.
"Meanwhile, the competition at cornerback is wide open as Starling Thomas V, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kei’Trel Clark could all easily become first-stringers during training camp."
The Cardinals will have their fair share of competition on defense, and that should allow for the best players to stand out. Ultimately, that is what Arizona needs more than anything because iron sharpens iron. For a team on the verge of cracking the playoff picture, it's a recipe for success.