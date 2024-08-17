Analyst Says Cardinals OT Likely to Bust
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are banking on right tackle Jonah Williams to hold his end of the bargain after handing him a fairly pricy free agent deal this offseason to play opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. in 2024.
There's been some questions as to how Williams - who began his career at left tackle - would slide into his starting role in the desert after playing last season at right tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cardinals were clearly confident enough to make Williams the starter, on a hefty deal, though not everybody agrees with the front office.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox labeled Williams as one of eight free agent signings that are likely to fall short of expectations in 2024:
"A 2019 first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, Williams was a borderline disaster as Cincinnati's left tackle. He was a bit better on the right side—where his play strength and run blocking were bigger assets—this past season, but the results were still lackluster.
"Williams was responsible for five penalties and eight sacks allowed in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.
"The good news is that the Arizona Cardinals didn't blatantly overpay to add Williams, though his two-year, $30 million deal is still excessive. And signing him gave the Cardinals the flexibility to take wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. at the top of the draft.
"The bad news is that Arizona is expecting Williams to be a reliable starter on the right side after moving Paris Johnson Jr. to the left. Whether he's played right or left tackle, dependability has never been Williams' strong suit."
Williams, admittedly so, hasn't exactly impressed in his first training camp out with Arizona. We'll see if preseason play can help turn that narrative around.