Analyst Says Cardinals Should Trade for Eagles DT
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be looking to utilize a handful of avenues to improve their roster in the 2025 offseason.
With free agency right around the corner, Arizona is set to have plenty of cap space to work with, as OverTheCap projects them to have right around $70 million in spending power - fourth-most in the NFL.
The Cardinals also own picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft as they continue to capitalize on their youth movement/high draft position.
The trade market could also be utilized to bolster their roster, and Bleacher Report mapped out a potential deal to upgrade the defensive line.
In this hypothetical deal, the Cardinals send their third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis:
"Gannon was the defensive coordinator in Philly when the Eagles used a first-round pick on Davis in 2022. The hulking nose tackle hasn't quite lived up to that billing three years into his Eagles tenure. He has become a decent pocket-pushing nose tackle, but he only played 37 percent of the snaps this season.
"The Eagles have a Milton Williams extension to worry about, and Jalen Carter will eventually have to get paid. Davis is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, so now would be the time to trade him if they don't see themselves giving him an extension. He could take on a larger role on a Cardinals defensive line that needs help."
The Cardinals would have to make a decision on Davis' fifth-year option this offseason if they acquired him.
The familiarity factor with Gannon is a real thing in Arizona, as the Cardinals have relied on a handful of prior names who have played under him to set the tone both on the field and in the locker room.
Davis has started every game for the past two seasons in Philadelphia - and though his box score numbers don't jump off the page - Eagles reporter Reuben Frank said Davis is very much playing a big role and making an impact.
Is a third-round pick too much for a defensive tackle that's only played 37% of snaps this season? The Cardinals do rotate their front often and heavily, so if they believe Davis can truly excel in the desert, a phone call just might be made.