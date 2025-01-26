Report: Former Cardinals HC Mulling Saints Interview
There's one job opening left in the NFL's hiring cycle, and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly undecided if he'll interview for it.
The New Orleans Saints are the lone organization without a head coach in place, and they just might be wanting to wait for Kingsbury before making a decision.
The hold-up? Kingsbury isn't going to take any interviews until after the Washington Commanders are done with their playoff run.
Saints insider Nick Underhill offered this on Twitter/X:
"I'm told that Kliff Kingsbury hasn't decided whether or not to take an interview with the Saints. He's fully locked in on Washington's season and won't begin evaluating his options until they're done playing."
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also offered the following:
"The Saints remain interested in talking to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, however, remains focused on getting the Commanders as far as they can go.
"Kingsbury, as reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football and as confirmed by PFT, hasn’t decided whether he’ll interview for the head-coaching vacancy in New Orleans. It’s the last head-coaching job left in the 2025 hiring cycle. ... Kingsbury is being selective. He can afford to be. As previously explained, his Cardinals buyout extends into 2026. He’ll be making head-coaching money regardless of whether he stays where he is."
Kingsbury was a reported suitor for the Chicago Bears and New York Jets jobs before those were taken.
Kingsbury very likely could want to run things back with Washington - we'll see if the Saints job is massively enticing to lure him away from what feels like a really good situation.