Cardinals' 2023 Home/Away Opponents Finalized

The Arizona Cardinals hope to field a brand new squad in 2023. Here's who they'll play in the regular season:

The Arizona Cardinals look to undergo quite the amount of change in the coming months.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim are out of the picture, while receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now expected to be moved in the offseason as well.

30 free agents - which includes the likes of Byron Murphy, Zach Allen and key offensive linemen - also give way for Arizona's roster to look completely different next season.

The opponents Arizona will see in 2023 will also be different, and although we don't know the chronological order of next year's regular season schedule, we do know who the Cardinals will face both home and away:

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Home Opponents

Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons

Besides their typical NFC West opponents, the Cardinals will welcome half of the AFC North/NFC East plus Atlanta to State Farm Stadium.

All visiting teams but the Rams and Falcons are set to play in the postseason. Quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow will be exciting to watch next year.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Away Opponents

Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans

The Cardinals are set to make two trips to the state of Pennsylvania when they visit the Eagles/Steelers next season. They'll also visit the only two teams picking ahead of them in the 2023 NFL Draft in Chicago/Houston.

The Eagles are the only team (outside of the NFC West) to have made the playoffs on that list.

The full NFL schedule will be released later this offseason with times and dates for each matchup. Arizona played in four primetime games in 2022, so it will be interesting to see how that changes moving into next season.

