Report: Cardinals Plan to Trade DeAndre Hopkins

Rumors and speculation continue to swirl around the Arizona Cardinals. From top to bottom, changes were expected to happen, and thus far they have. Both general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are no longer in their positions with the team, but major change may be coming to the roster as well.

The Score's Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Cardinals plan on trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins currently has two years left on his deal and is expected to ask for a new deal according to the report. Hopkins also reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to approve of his new team before the deal became official, per Schultz.

Hopkins served a six-game suspension at the beginning of the season for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy. The 30-year-old receiver quickly re-established himself as one of the league's top wideouts before dealing with injuries down the stretch of the season. He finished 2022 with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

After the Cardinals initially traded for Marquise Brown, the hope was for the two to combine and form the top one-two punch in the league at their position. However, Brown fractured a bone in his foot the week prior to Hopkins' return, and the two didn't see more than a few games together on the field.

Brown is also looking for a renewed contract, as he's still on his first after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

Hopkins' last two years on his current deal (2023-24) would carry cap hits of $30.75 million and $26.215 million respectively according to Spotrac.

Should the Cardinals trade him this offseason, they will eat $22.6 million in dead cap. His 2023 cap hit of $30.75 million is the highest on the team with D.J. Humphries coming in second at just over $18 million, per Spotrac.

