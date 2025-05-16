Cardinals 2025 Schedule: Game-by-Game Predictions
The Arizona Cardinals, along with the rest of the NFL, revealed their full 17-game schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday. Arizona's schedule is, on paper, significantly easier than some of the prior seasons, but will still offer its fair share of challenges, especially in a sturdy NFC.
With the schedule fully revealed, here is a week-by-week prediction of how the Cardinals will end up after the 2025 season:
Week 1, Sunday Sept. 7: @ New Orleans Saints - Win
Week 2, Sunday Sept. 14: vs Carolina Panthers - Loss
Week 3, Sunday Sept. 21: at San Francisco 49ers - Win
Week 4, Thursday Sept. 25: vs Seattle Seahawks - Loss
Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 5: vs Tennessee Titans - Win
Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12: @ Indianapolis Colts - Win
Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19: vs Green Bay Packers - Loss
Week 8: BYE
Week 9, Monday, Nov. 3: @ Dallas Cowboys - Win
Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9: @ Seattle Seahawks - Loss
Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16: vs San Francisco 49ers - Win
Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 23: vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Win
Week 13, Sunday Nov. 30: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss
Week 14, Sunday Dec. 7: vs Los Angeles Rams - Win
Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 14: @ Houston Texans - Loss
Week 16, Sunday Dec. 21: vs Atlanta Falcons - Win
Week 17, TBD: @ Cincinnati Bengals - Loss
Week 18, TBD: @ Los Angeles Rams - Loss
Total Win-Loss record: 9-8
This may seem like a conservative number, but it's hard to imagine an offense that struggled so heavily with consistency in 2024 will truly shape into one of the better offenses in the league. Yes, the defense is much improved, but it's going to be hard to shake a late-season slide, as Arizona's opponents get significantly more difficult after week six.
On paper, they should be able to take town teams like the Panthers and Texans, but it's hard to shake the feeling that similar issues will arise. Granted, a much-improved defense will offer the Cardinals a much larger margin for error, and Nick Rallis' unit could even singlehandedly claim a victory or two.
But ultimately, this year will come down to execution, not talent. Talent was a major issue in 2024, but execution was just as big an issue offensively, and defensively when it mattered the most.
The Seahawks will remain the Cardinals' biggest problem in the division, as they go on to repeat a 3-3 record with the NFC West, beating up on the sliding 49ers but otherwise having to rely on underperformance by both Seattle and LA.
Perhaps the Cardinals could max out at around 11 wins. It doesn't seem likely they'll win as many or fewer games than 2024, but the improvement will not be as strong as many would hope with the offense they currently have.