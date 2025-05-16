All Cardinals

Cardinals 2025 Schedule: Game-by-Game Predictions

With the schedule finally released, how will the Cardinals fare?

Alex D'Agostino

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Trey McBride (85) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Trey McBride (85) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals, along with the rest of the NFL, revealed their full 17-game schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday. Arizona's schedule is, on paper, significantly easier than some of the prior seasons, but will still offer its fair share of challenges, especially in a sturdy NFC.

With the schedule fully revealed, here is a week-by-week prediction of how the Cardinals will end up after the 2025 season:

Week 1, Sunday Sept. 7: @ New Orleans Saints - Win

Week 2, Sunday Sept. 14: vs Carolina Panthers - Loss

Week 3, Sunday Sept. 21: at San Francisco 49ers - Win

Week 4, Thursday Sept. 25: vs Seattle Seahawks - Loss

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 5: vs Tennessee Titans - Win

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12: @ Indianapolis Colts - Win

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19: vs Green Bay Packers - Loss

Week 8: BYE

Week 9, Monday, Nov. 3: @ Dallas Cowboys - Win

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9: @ Seattle Seahawks - Loss

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16: vs San Francisco 49ers - Win

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 23: vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Win

Week 13, Sunday Nov. 30: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss

Week 14, Sunday Dec. 7: vs Los Angeles Rams - Win

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 14: @ Houston Texans - Loss

Week 16, Sunday Dec. 21: vs Atlanta Falcons - Win

Week 17, TBD: @ Cincinnati Bengals - Loss

Week 18, TBD: @ Los Angeles Rams - Loss

Total Win-Loss record: 9-8

This may seem like a conservative number, but it's hard to imagine an offense that struggled so heavily with consistency in 2024 will truly shape into one of the better offenses in the league. Yes, the defense is much improved, but it's going to be hard to shake a late-season slide, as Arizona's opponents get significantly more difficult after week six.

On paper, they should be able to take town teams like the Panthers and Texans, but it's hard to shake the feeling that similar issues will arise. Granted, a much-improved defense will offer the Cardinals a much larger margin for error, and Nick Rallis' unit could even singlehandedly claim a victory or two.

But ultimately, this year will come down to execution, not talent. Talent was a major issue in 2024, but execution was just as big an issue offensively, and defensively when it mattered the most.

The Seahawks will remain the Cardinals' biggest problem in the division, as they go on to repeat a 3-3 record with the NFC West, beating up on the sliding 49ers but otherwise having to rely on underperformance by both Seattle and LA.

Perhaps the Cardinals could max out at around 11 wins. It doesn't seem likely they'll win as many or fewer games than 2024, but the improvement will not be as strong as many would hope with the offense they currently have.

Published
Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex also writes for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's Inside the Diamondbacks, and previously covered the Cardinals and Diamondbacks for FanSided. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ.

Home/News