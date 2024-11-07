Cardinals Add Starter to Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets have released their Thursday injury reports.
For the Cardinals:
DNP - Darius Robinson (calf)
Limited - L.J. Collier (foot), James Conner (finger), Jonah Williams (knee), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Jalen Thompson (ankle)
Full - Naquan Jones (thigh), Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck)
Robinson again wasn't spotted for the Cardinals at practice as the first-round pick doesn't look likely to make his NFL debut this week at State Farm Stadium.
Thompson popped up on Arizona's injury report for the first time in weeks and has played in all nine games for the Cardinals this season. If he isn't able to go, Arizona could rely on backup safeties Joey Blount and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as replacements.
Beachum was upgraded to limited on Thursday after receiving a vet day on Wednesday. All other players saw no change in status today.
For the Jets:
DNP - Jake Hanson (hamstring), C.J. Mosley (neck), Soloman Thomas (knee), Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle)
Limited - Chazz Surratt (heel), Michael Carter (back), Morgan Moses (knee), John Simpson (groin), Tyron Smith (rest),
Full - Tony Adams (hamstring), Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring), Ashtyn Davis (concussion)
The Jets saw four players (Carter, Moses, Simpson, Smith) all go from DNP's on Wednesday to limited - though Smith was simply on a rest day. Davis also upgraded from limited to full today with his concussion.
All other players remained the same.
Both teams will practice again on Friday before listing players as out, questionable or doubtful ahead of Sunday.
The two squads will have an opportunity to elevate up to two players from the practice squad as standard elevations.
Official inactives for the game will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff at State Farm Stadium.