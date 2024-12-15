Cardinals Add Surprise Starter to Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made a late addition to their injury report ahead of Week 15's matchup against the New England Patriots.
Starting right tackle Jonah Williams is now questionable due to illness.
Williams has played in just four games this season after suffering a knee injury back in Week 1 that kept him out of action until after Arizona's bye week. He was one of the Cardinals' largest free agent additions in the offseason, signing a two-year deal worth $30 million to start opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. this season.
If Williams can't go, Kelvin Beachum will replace him. Beachum was Williams' replacement at right tackle after he went down in Buffalo and steadied the ship until he returned.
It took Beachum a bit to find his footing again as a starter, though he quickly returned to old form and proved himself as more than capable body at right tackle - to the point where some Cardinals fans didn't want him removed from the lineup after Williams was cleared to return.
Inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff (2:25 PM MST), so we should learn fairly quickly if Williams will play.
Also questionable for the Cardinals are Naquan Jones (shoulder and Roy Lopez (ankle). Previously ruled out were Emari Demercado (back), Blake Gillikin (foot) and Elijah Jones (ankle).
The Cardinals look to keep their postseason hopes alive with a win over the 3-10 Patriots after losing their last three games coming out of the bye week.