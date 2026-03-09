Cardinals 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News and Rumors

NFL free agency is officially here, and the Arizona Cardinals could potentially be big players this offseason. Keep up to date with every move and rumor surrounding the organization here!

UPDATE: Cardinals Miss on Malik Willis, Signs With Dolphins Instead

According to Ian Rapoport, Willis is signing with the Miami Dolphins on a three-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed.

Willis goes for just over $20 million per season. Arizona now will pivot elsewhere for a potential addition to their quarterback room.

REPORTS: Cardinals, Dolphins Battling for Malik Willis

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) high-fives fans after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

According to NFL insider Connor Hughes, it's either the Dolphins or Cardinals in the race for free agent quarterback Malik Willis.

"One thing to watch on the Jets' Geno Smith pursuit: Malik Willis. The Dolphins want Willis. If the Cardinals can steal him, MIA has Geno Smith among their list of contingency plans."

SI.com's Albert Breer agreed and says Willis' price tag will be just north of $20 million per season.

"Maybe Arizona for Malik Willis (although Jimmy Garoppolo’s in that mix, too), or maybe Miami. My guess would be he’ll land between $20 million and $25 million per year," he said.

Cardinals Re-Signings Before Free Agency

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals haven't made a bunch of moves in terms of acquisition, as Arizona reportedly made re-signings of Chad Ryland and Blake Gillikin ahead of free agency.

Rather than making cuts, the Cardinals also re-structured contracts of James Conner and Sean Murphy-Bunting, keeping those faces around.

OverTheCap is also showing the Cardinals exercised the tender of defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher, keeping him around for another season.

Cardinals Cuts Before Free Agency

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals' biggest departure this offseason was Kyler Murray, who is set to hit free agency and play elsewhere after seven years in Arizona.

This past week was a busy one for the Cardinals, cutting ties with the likes of Akeem Davis-Gaither, Dalvin Tomlinson and Bilal Nichols for over $20 million in cap space.

Other Cap Casualties to Watch in Arizona

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Evan Brown (63) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Cardinals still have a few other notable players they can cut if they desire more spending power.

Baron Browning ($4.6 million)

Evan Brown ($4.9 million)

Zaven Collins ($4.3 million)

Arizona is hovering around $48 million not taking into account the Conner/Murphy-Bunting restructures and Murray's pending release.

Cardinals Goals Ahead of Free Agency

The Cardinals' perfect free agent period would ideally involve boosting both sides of the line of scrimmage, as the offensive line needs better starters while the defensive line simply needs bodies.

As far as quarterbacks go, Malik Willis and Jimmy Garoppolo have been frequently linked names to the Cardinals, though with Jacoby Brissett already under center, we'll see if the Cardinals actually play ball.

The goal? Eat your vegetables. Boost the trenches, and simply add good football players. Much easier said than done, but winning sometimes isn't cute or complicated.

They've got strong capital in free agency and the upcoming draft — though this week and the days moving forward are the biggest domino that needs to fall first for Arizona to turn things around.