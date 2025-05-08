All Cardinals

Cardinals Among Most Intriguing Teams in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals are considered to be one of the more exciting teams going into the season.

Jonathan Gannon speaks about Walter Nolen during a news conference inside the Arizona Cardinals training facility.
The Arizona Cardinals are entering the third season of the Jonathan Gannon era, and there are many reasons why this could be the most exciting year so far with their head coach.

NFL.com contributor Gennaro Filice named the Cardinals as one of the three most intriguing teams in the league going into the season.

"The Jonathan Gannon era got off to an awkward start in Arizona, with the head coach going viral for cringey sound effects and a mockable motivational speech, but the Cardinals have taken true strides during his first two years on the job, finishing just below .500 last season," Filice wrote.

"Fronting a coaching staff dotted with young up-and-comers, including OC Drew Petzing and DC Nick Rallis, Gannon has this organization on the rise. GM Monti Ossenfort significantly upgraded the defensive roster this offseason via free agency (Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson) and the draft (Walter Nolen, Will Johnson). With respect to the offense? Well, therein lies the biggest question with this burgeoning bandwagon:

"Is Kyler Murray a true franchise quarterback?

"A former No. 1 overall pick, Murray already signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension. Nevertheless, he still leaves much to be desired. Boasting explosive traits, the 27-year-old has the ability to take over games, but the consistency just isn’t there on a weekly basis. He tends to disappear at times, which isn't ideal at the game's most important position. If Murray can take a real step forward in Year 7, the Cardinals should hit the playoffs for just the second time in 10 seasons."

If Murray can prove why the Cardinals selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and why they awarded him with a contract extension, Arizona could find itself back in the postseason for the first time in five years.

In the meantime, the Cardinals will host their first-year players for rookie minicamp this weekend.

