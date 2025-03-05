Cardinals Best-Case Draft Scenario Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have a generally-obvious set of needs ahead of them this offseason, and with a draft-and-develop mindset, there's no better place to begin addressing those needs than in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus recently put together a comprehensive draft outlook, underscoring each team's ideal draft scenario. It comes as no surprise that PFF expects the Cardinals to invest their draft capital into the defensive line, specifically in the form of Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
PFF's breakdown of the pick goes as follows:
"High-end defensive line prospects dominate the 2025 NFL Draft class, evidenced by 21 of the top 50 players on PFF’s big board playing the role. In a class so flush with talent at one of the Cardinals’ biggest pain points, it makes sense for them to take multiple swings at it — and it's in general manager Monti Ossenfort's nature to work the phones on draft day.
"If Arizona can move back and add another Day 2 pick while still finding an injection of pass-rushing talent, it would insure against any potential misses in free agency.
"Ezeiruaku finished 2024 as a PFF All-American and currently stands as a fringe first-round talent. The former Boston College Eagle would provide Jonathan Gannon’s defense with a great scheme fit and a highly productive option to build around."
Ezeiruaku might not be the most prominent name amongst defensive line prospects, but he put forward a monster campaign in his final year of college ball, racking up 21 TFLs and an eye-popping 16.5 sacks.
He's 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds with plenty of explosiveness off the edge, and played in double-digit games all four years of his NCAA career.
However, it is slightly concerning that his sack production came in bulk in 2024 alone, with his previous season high being just eight, with a combined five sacks combined between 2021 and 2023.
Regardless, PFF seems to think the Cardinals will look to trade back into the first round, and perhaps take a chance on a developmental player like Ezeiruaku, rather than simply picking the best available defender at No. 16.
It's true, Ossenfort does enjoy moving up and down the draft boards, but it's hard to imagine Arizona forfeiting the 16th overall pick just to acquire more mid-round talent, unless they opt to add a major star to the d-line via trade or free agency.