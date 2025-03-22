Cardinals Best, Worst 2025 Free Agent Contracts Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have certainly been active in free agency this year. Some deals might have been more impactful than others, but ultimately, no one can accuse GM Monti Ossenfort of not investing at least some of the large amount of funds available.
We've analyzed and broken down each and every individual free agent signing, but Pro Football Focus recently published the "favorite" and "least favorite" move for each team.
For the Arizona Cardinals, it's not much of a surprise just what the favorite deal was. Edge rusher Josh Sweat, and his four-year, $76.4 million deal was given praise, and considered an above-average deal.
PFF's take on the Sweat deal:
"Jonathan Gannon, Sweat’s defensive coordinator in Philadelphia during his breakout season in 2022, will help create a seamless transition for Sweat, who should instantly boost a Cardinals defense that ranked 31st in team PFF pass-rush grade last season (58.5)."
Certainly, Sweat is likely to be an instant impact on a D-line unit that was in dire need of added talent and juice.
On the negative side, PFF isn't a fan of the re-signing of DL LJ Collier. Collier re-signed on a one-year, $3 million deal, to likely provide depth at a position that is still thin, even with the addition of Sweat.
PFF explained:
"Despite marginal contract costs, bringing back Collier after his struggles in the desert leaves something to be desired. While the Cardinals may have been priced out of the top of the market (Milton Williams), they held the requisite cap space to upgrade the interior and find a starting-caliber 5-technique, preferably one who could stand up against the run."
Perhaps that's a fair criticism of Collier's game, but it's hard to be too upset over a deal that cost just $3 million. With both Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson added in free agency, there's much more room for depth players to excel in more limited roles.
Players like Collier, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari might find themselves the benefactor of Sweat and Tomlinson's presence as starters.
It still came as a head-scratching move at the time, and likely means the Cardinals will have to pare down some of the defensive roster.
That said, it's hard to be too bothered by a deal like Collier's, especially when Ossenfort has invested high dollar amounts in proven talent already, with the NFL Draft still on the horizon.