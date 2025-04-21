Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Draft Need Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals are in a unique position post-free agency. With the 2025 NFL Draft looming, the Cardinals don't necessarily face a required pick — they've addressed some of their more glaring needs, and have flexibility at pick 16.
But GM Monti Ossenfort will still likely look to add depth or an impact player to a position of need. According to Pro Football Focus, Arizona's biggest need is one that might not have been on the radar ahead of 2025's free agency period.
The need? Cornerback.
PFF's Max Chadwick explained his analysis:
"The Cardinals addressed the defensive line this offseason by signing Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson, but the secondary, especially at outside corner, remains a major need.
"Garrett Williams earned the third-highest PFF grade at the position in 2024 but played primarily in the slot. Arizona’s other top three corners all graded outside the top 75. If available at No. 16 overall, Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron would be ideal fits for the Cardinals’ zone-heavy scheme."
There's zero argument that Will Johnson wouldn't be a fit for the Cardinals. Barron likely would find a way to contribute as well, but Johnson's zone-first scheme and more refined pro-style play is likely more appealing to Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon.
However, it does seem that PFF is selling short the efforts of Gannon, and the development of young corners like Max Melton, Starling Thomas V and even Kei'Trel Clark.
None of these names are far-and-away starters, and they all graded out to varying levels of average or below. But it seems foolish to name the position with the most internal growth and development as the biggest need.
Sure, the Cardinals are likely just about done with Sean Murphy-Bunting, and need to build their young group of DBs into a deep, talent-ridden unit.
There's nothing wrong with mocking Johnson or Barron to the Cardinals, and they're both good players, but Arizona has needs in other departments. WR, OL, off-ball LB. Maybe the needs aren't as glaring on paper as CB, but outside of PFF's grading system, the Cardinals' defensive backs played much better and showed true potential as the season progressed.
Still, Ossenfort has the chance to add a highly-talented player at 16. If that comes down to a CB, so be it.