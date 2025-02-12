What's Cardinals Biggest Offseason Decision?
We're roughly two weeks from the Arizona Cardinals landing in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, where the organization will get a strong look at the draft's top prospects before free agency follows just a few weeks later.
The offseason is very close to ramping up after events such as the Senior Bowl unofficially began the process, and the Cardinals still have some key decisions to make over the coming months.
What's their biggest decision? Pro Football Focus says it's figuring out how to allocate resources on defense.
"Although Arizona’s offense provided some fireworks, especially earlier in the season, its defense was an issue all year, ranking 27th in expected points allowed per play and 31st in success rate. Upgrades across the board will almost definitely be in store, but the pecking order of figuring those out is key," wrote Bradley Locker.
"Pass rush appears to be the Cardinals’ biggest qualm. No Cardinal with more than 160 pass-rushing snaps produced a PFF pass-rushing grade higher than 67.4. Even though BJ Ojulari will return from injury and Darius Robinson will get a clean slate, this defensive line needs more juice. Likewise, the secondary will need higher-level players next to Garrett Williams (83.7 PFF coverage grade) and Budda Baker (77.8 PFF overall grade).
"Arizona boasts around $71 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. The Cardinals should get a real crack at superstar free-agent options like Khalil Mack, D.J. Reed and Josh Sweat, and likely will need to add one or two splash pieces. General manager Monti Ossenfort should prioritize defense with the 16th overall pick, given this year’s deep cornerback and interior defensive line classes."
The defensive side of the ball certainly has room for upgrade - specifically at edge rusher and along the line of scrimmage - though there's some areas where Arizona could use some work on offense.
That most notably comes along the offensive line, where there's question marks at every spot but left tackle and center.
Those needs aren't often talked about, though the Cardinals could stand to upgrade a few spots and find some long-term answers in the front five to keep players such as Kyler Murray and James Conner clean.
Don't be surprised if the Cardinals use their No. 16 pick on an offensive lineman, despite what Locker said in his spiel.