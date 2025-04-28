What's Cardinals Biggest Question Mark After Draft?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals put a bow on their 2025 draft class over the weekend, and most outlets were fairly impressed with what the Cardinals accomplished.
The Cardinals selected defensive lineman Walter Nolen in the first round before adding top cornerback Will Johnson in the second. With names such as Jordan Burch and Cody Simon following suit, Arizona added numerous potential starters in the early portion of their draft.
The Cardinals opted to use six of seven picks on the defensive side of the ball, leaving their offensive unit barely unfazed entering 2025.
ESPN says Arizona's biggest question after the draft is their offensive firepower.
Cardinals' Biggest Post-Draft Question Comes on Offense
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss wrote: "The front office seems to think so, despite drafting only one offensive player -- a lineman -- over the weekend. Arizona might add a free agent here or there, but after six of the Cardinals' seven picks were on the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals head into OTAs and minicamp with largely the same offense as last season.
"GM Monti Ossenfort said the decision to draft only one offensive player (guard Hayden Conner ) was a product of how the Cardinals' draft board fell. And while Arizona's defense improved significantly, the draft still leaves the Cardinals with holes on offense -- namely another option at receiver and right tackle -- that filling could've helped in their quest to become a contender to reach the postseason."
The Cardinals were heavily anticipated to add to their offense in some form or another, whether it be at receiver or along the offensive line - yet no significant additions were made to either position despite outside groupthink.
Ossenfort said the defensive-heavy approach wasn't by design:
“Really, it's just how it worked out. It wasn't the plan at all. It's one of those things where we stick to the philosophy of staying true to our board," he told reporters following the draft.
"I certainly would've loved to add some people on offense, but (it was) just the way it worked out. We were always going to take the guy who was higher on our board, and it just so happened that six of the seven guys were on defense. Who knows in the next draft, how that'll go, but this draft just leaned towards defense.”
With a fully loaded defense, all eyes are now on offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to see what the Cardinals will be able to do in 2025.
Will the continuity pay off? Arizona is certainly banking on it.