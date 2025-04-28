Cardinals Draft Class Ranks Among Best in NFL
ARIZONA -- After a strong free agency period, the Arizona Cardinals arrived to the 2025 NFL Draft with one goal: put themselves in position to be a playoff team next season.
Goal accomplished.
The dust settled on Arizona's draft with seven total picks (one in each round following a late trade with the Dallas Cowboys) and early reviews of the draft class have been strong.
General manager Monti Ossenfort again pieced together a strong draft class - one that ranked as one of the best in the league according to The Athletic - who ranked Arizona's total haul as No. 6 in the NFL.
Cardinals Had One of Top NFL Draft Classes
Dane Brugler says Michigan CB Will Johnson was his favorite pick of the Cardinals' draft.
"I got yelled at on social media when Johnson fell into the 20s of my seven-round mock draft two weeks ago. He dropped even further than that in reality. The speed and injury concerns are real, but the gamble was well worth it at No. 47, especially for Jonathan Gannon’s scheme," said Brugler.
"Johnson has outstanding coverage instincts and ball skills that should help him get on the field quickly. I am also excited to see Walter Nolen and Jordan Burch on the Arizona defensive line."
Drafts from the Patriots, Browns, Seahawks, Steelers and Giants ranked ahead of Arizona.
When it comes to Brugler's Day 3 pick who could surprise, inside linebacker Cody Simon takes home the honors.
"The glue of Ohio State’s national championship-winning defense, Simon needs to prove himself in coverage, but he is urgent and instinctive against the run and rarely put mental mistakes on tape. His smarts and intangibles will quickly make him a favorite of the coaching staff and get him into the starting rotation at linebacker," said Brugler.
The Cardinals did well from start to finish during draft weekend, ranging from first-round pick Walter Nolen to their final selection in Kitan Crawford.
Six of their seven picks came on the defensive side of the board, which Ossenfort says wasn't by design:
“Really, it's just how it worked out. It wasn't the plan at all. It's one of those things where we stick to the philosophy of staying true to our board. I certainly would've loved to add some people on offense, but (it was) just the way it worked out," he said.
"We were always going to take the guy who was higher on our board, and it just so happened that six of the seven guys were on defense. Who knows in the next draft, how that'll go, but this draft just leaned towards defense.”