Report: Cardinals Bring Back Veteran WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back Zay Jones, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Schultz reports the deal for the veteran wideout is a one-year, $4.4 million contract.
Jones becomes the latest Cardinals free agent to return to the desert, joining the likes of Joey Blount, Aaron Brewer, Baron Browning, Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum.
Arizona has also added outside free agents in Josh Sweat and Akeem Davis-Gaither.
Jones - who was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason after the draft - signed with Arizona on a one-year deal hoping to bring a veteran presence to a Cardinals receiver's room that featured names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
However, Jones failed to make a significant impact, catching just eight passes in 11 games played. The Cardinals' receiver also was suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2024 regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
ESPN says the suspension stemmed from a domestic battery charge.
Jones will turn 30 later this month and has played in 115 career games, previously featuring for teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville before landing in the desert.
"I think Zay’s played a lot of football. He's got a great feel for the game as a receiver," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said of Jones last season.
"He understands. He's played with a lot of different quarterbacks. He grew up in Texas, so I think growing up in a seven-on-seven culture and just having a feel for zones and being able to win against man, I think he's capable of all that."
The Cardinals placed an emphasis on bringing back familiar faces, and that's again the case with Jones - though it will be interesting to see if Arizona brings back free agents Greg Dortch or Zach Pascal.