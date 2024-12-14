Cardinals Legend Begins Coaching Career
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals fans remember Carson Palmer as a great quarterback for the franchise, though his coaching career is just getting started.
Palmer will be taking over as head coach of the Santa Margarita football program, where he played previously in high school and where his son currently plays. He was a volunteer coach last season but has full duties moving forward.
“His football pedigree is unmatched. As an alum he understands the culture," Santa Margarita president Andy Sulick said (h/t The Orange County Register).
“Carson felt he was called to this job, and as much success as Carson has had as a football player he’s also a great husband, father and man.”
Palmer will be coaching against top programs in St. John Bosco and Mater Dei.
After winning a state championship with the program, Palmer played college football at USC and again found success there, winning the Heisman Trophy among a slew of other honors that saw his number retired by the program.
Palmer then was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, where he played for eight seasons with two Pro Bowl appearances and leading the NFL in touchdowns/completion percentage in 2005.
After a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders, Palmer arrived to the desert in the 2013 offseason for a pair of low draft picks.
Palmer - under Bruce Arians - thrived in his five years spent in Arizona, helping the Cardinals to an NFC title game appearance with an All-Pro and Pro Bowl nod as well. He went 38-21-1 as Arizona's starter and threw for 16,782 yards and 105 touchdowns from 2013-17.
He was inducted into the Cardinals' Ring of Honor in 2019.