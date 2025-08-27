Cardinals CB Claimed by Bears After Roster Cut
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals CB Jaylon Jones was claimed by the Chicago Bears following roster cuts around the NFL.
Jones initially signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal in free agency this past offseason after spending the first three years of his career with Chicago.
Jones was part of the many roster cuts made by Arizona in order to get their list down to 53 players:
Who Did Arizona Cardinals Cut?
The Arizona Cardinals cut the following players to get their roster down to 53:
Defensive lineman Kyon Barrs
Long snapper Aaron Brewer
Linebacker Elliott Brown
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers
Running back Michael Carter
Offensive lineman Jake Curhan
Running back DeeJay Dallas
Tight end Josiah Deguara
Wide receiver Simi Fehoko
Defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow
Wide receiver Bryson Green
Cornerback Darren Hall
Offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth
Cornerback Jaylon Jones
Offensive lineman Nick Leverett
Offensive lineman Royce Newman
Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
Safety Jammie Robinson
Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons
Linebacker Mykal Walker
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe
Tight end Oscar Cardenas
Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis
Cornerback Steven Gilmore
Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins
Linebacker Vi Jones
Offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka
Wide receiver Nate McCollum
Quarterback Clayton Tune
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
Linebacker Benton Whitley
Jones left with an injury to his face in Arizona's preseason finale. He was not expected to make the Cardinals' final roster, though there was some hope he would potentially return on the practice squad.
Cardinals HC Talks Roster Cuts
Ahead of today's practice, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters and offered the following:
"Made some decisions here on the roster. Practice squad's kind of getting done here in the next couple days. Toughest part about the business, obviously, you know, because a lot of guys put a lot of work into it and we like all these guys.
"But just unfortunately, can't keep everybody - so we try to do the best we can with the 53 and then with the practice squad. A lot of moving parts. I would say this: The roster, just like all 32 teams, is very fluid, especially the first week or two. So it's probably not going to look like the same as it does right now in a couple days, or even going into week one.
"Appreciate all those guys and some tough conversations, but feel good about where we're at right now."