Arizona Cardinals Final 53-Man Roster Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players.
All 32 NFL teams were required to do so before 1:00 PM MST today with the regular season set to begin next week.
There were a few surprise cuts made earlier this morning - notably in Darren Hall and Simi Fehoko - both of whom made our final projections.
There's bound to be plenty of movement moving into the immediate future with roster proceedings - though here's what Arizona's initial 53 looks like:
Arizona Cardinals Reveal Initial 53 Man Roster
QB - Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett
No surprises here, especially after the team officially released Clayton Tune earlier in the week. He could land back with the Cardinals in their practice squad if he clears waivers.
RB - James Conner, Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, Bam Knight
Knight earns the fourth and final spot here after an impressive preseason, beating out notable veteran names such as DeeJay Dallas and Michael Carter.
WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver
Fehoko was widely expected to make the roster after proving to be a multi-faceted guy - though the Cardinals had other ideas.
TE - Trey McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins, Travis Vokolek
Business as usual in the TE room. Nothing to see here.
OL - Paris Johnson, Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Jon Gaines, Josh Fryar, Will Hernandez
Will Hernandez emerges from PUP and can now officially practice with the team.
DL - Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Darius Robinson, Justin Jones, Dante Stills, P.J. Mustipher, L.J. Collier
Some had hoped the UDFA in Elijah Simmons would have landed here, though Mustipher squeezes in over him.
Walter Nolen and Bilal Nichols land on the PUP list.
OLB - Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, Xavier Thomas
BJ Ojulari starts the year on PUP, which will make this room interesting if/when he is able to return.
ILB - Mack Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cody Simon, Owen Pappoe
The Cardinals opt to keep four instead of three here last year - perhaps a sign of their concern for the starting job next to Mack Wilson?
CB - Garrett Williams, Max Melton, Will Johnson, Elijah Jones, Denzel Burke, Kei'Trel Clark
Six corners for the Cardinals, and the team values something in each one.
S - Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Joey Blount, Kitan Crawford
Kitan Crawford earns the nod over Darren Hall - who was a safety/corner hybrid.
Specialists - Chad Ryland, and Blake Gillikin
In a bit of a surprise, Aaron Brewer was released - though Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com believes it was merely done for procedural purposes.
Full List of Arizona Cardinals Transactions Today
CUT
DL Kyon Barrs
LS Aaron Brewer
LB Elliott Brown
OL Jeremiah Byers
RB Michael Carter
OL Jake Curhan
RB DeeJay Dallas
TE Josiah Deguara
WR Simi Fehoko
DL Anthony Goodlow
WR Bryson Green
CB Darren Hall
OL Sincere Haynesworth
CB Jaylon Jones
OL Nick Leverett
OL Royce Newman
WR Tejhaun Palmer
S Jammie Robinson
DL Elijah Simmons
LB Mykal Walker
PUP
DL Walter Nolen III
LB BJ Ojulari
DL Bilal Nichols
IR
OL Hayden Conner (return)
OL Christian Jones (return)
LB J.J. Russell