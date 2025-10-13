Cardinals Coach Gets Honest After Latest 4th Quarter Meltdown
The Arizona Cardinals did it again.
Up in the fourth quarter. Needing a defensive stop to preserve a slim lead - all once again to collapse for what's now been a fourth consecutive game.
This week's flavor was Indianapolis, where the Cardinals had the 4-1 Colts on the ropes, though not enough plays were made.
"Obviously, disappointing, that’s a good football team. I thought we did some good things today, but ultimately not enough to win the game. But proud of them and how they battled," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said to reporters after their Week 6 loss.
"With a lot of guys in and out of the lineup there a lot of guys stepped up and made some plays. So, it's disappointing. Give credit to Indy, Shane (Steichen) – that’s a well-coached football team. They’re playing well right now. But we’ve got to do more to get back in the win column here – that’s our only focus. When we get back to Arizona tonight, we’ve got to put our best foot forward and win a game here.”
Arizona's offense finally woke up and provided their first 400-yard performance of the season despite being down Kyler Murray due to injury while also losing Marvin Harrison Jr. during the game.
Yet the defense was unable to stop Indianapolis, particularly in the second half, en route to allowing a season-high 31 points on that side of the ball.
The Cardinals showed fight, surely, though four consecutive losses is tough to swallow in any facet.
“Yeah, it's hard, it's hard. That's what I just told them I'm proud of them because I thought they battled. But, like I said, we're in a tough spot right now. Four in a row is tough, but we'll be resilient," Gannon continued.
"I'm confident in those guys to have a good week. We’ve got another good football team coming in here before our bye (week). But we’ve got to put two good plans together, travel back, get reset to put two good plans together and keep our mode of play where it needs to be and execute at a higher level.
"I thought it was a good football game. That's a good team, and we went back and forth with them. We're a good team. I know their record is what their record is, and ours is what we are, so I'm not discounting that because our record shows that we're not a good football team. But I do think the battle is there and we’ll just keep sawing away. We’ll just keep sawing away.”
It might be time to sharpen the saw.