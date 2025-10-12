Cardinals Lose Marvin Harrison Jr. to Concussion
Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. exited Week 6 action against the Indianapolis Colts, as he was initially being evaluated for a concussion.
As the second half began, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
Harrison spent several minutes in the blue medical tent before walking with trainers to the locker room under his own power.
In the second quarter, Harrison was coming down from making a catch and had his head bounce off the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium.
Harrison joins Travis Vokolek, Emari Demercado and Michael Wilson as Cardinals weapons to exit action in just today's action alone.
Cardinals Praise Marvin Harrison Jr.
The following are quotes from Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon this week on Harrison.
On his evaluation of WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s progress this season:
“Excellent. Yeah, he is doing well. (We) have to continue to get him the ball. He's going to impact the game. I really liked his week of practice and the things that he was working on because coming from Week 3 to Week 4, we really didn't get to practice, so really last week (was) his kind of first week of practice there. (There were) some things that we adjusted a little bit. Things that he was cognizant (of) and I think it showed up in the game. I think it's a stepping stone for him and I look forward to him playing well on Sunday.”
On what goes into getting Harrison Jr. the ball in games:
“A lot. They've got a say too, so they can choose (how) to defend you. Obviously, the quarterback, the protection, the concept, Marv specifically, who's he going against, what they're doing. A lot goes into that. You see that all around the league when we watch all the crossover tape, and we're watching Shane (and) Indy this week. You can see where he's trying to hit some plays to certain guys and there's reasons why the ball doesn't go there. That happens. That's football, so (we) just have to continue to be creative and all 11 have to do a good job for any play to work.”
Harrison Excited for Homecoming
Harrison, whose father was a Hall of Fame receiver for the Colts, spoke earlier this week on what it means to return to Indianapolis.
“A very cool video, I do remember that,” Harrison said when asked about the Ring of Honor ceremony “Seeing a lot of the 88 jerseys, seeing his name in the stadium. Definitely, that was a cool experience for me.”
He also added, "It'll be emotional for sure. I just have to keep the main thing the main thing."