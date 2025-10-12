Another Week, Another Heartbreaking Cardinals Collapse
The Arizona Cardinals are now 2-4 on the season following their 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Without Kyler Murray due to a foot injury, it was Jacoby Brissett who got the nod in his first start of 2025.
In spite of losing weapons such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Vokolek and Emari Demercado throughout the game, Brissett delivered Arizona's top passing performance of the season with 320 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.
However, Arizona struggled to hold down a hot Colts offense that put up 40 points in their prior two of three games entering Sunday. Today was the first time all season Arizona allowed over 30 points defensively.
Recap:
First Quarter
The Colts won the toss and opted to take the first possession. They wasted no time.
Daniel Jones targeted Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither four times in coverage on a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that was topped with a Tyler Warren score, who found himself wide open on a drag route.
IND 7, AZ 0
The Cardinals, starting Jacoby Brissett in place for Kyler Murray, went three-and-out on their opening drive. Arizona did see TE Travis Vokolek carted off with a neck injury, which you can read more about here.
Baron Browning found Jones for Arizona's first sack of the game and quickly forced a punt on Indianapolis' second drive.
The Cardinals found a rhythm on their next drive, as Brissett made a handful of tough throws in the pocket, leading Arizona down the field before Bam Knight reached the end zone.
AZ 7, IND 7
Second Quarter
It was turnovers galore to begin the second quarter - as Daniel Jones tried to throw a ball over Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson - which prompted Wilson to climb the ladder and come down with the ball.
However, plays later, Brissett would hand the ball right back to Indianapolis with an interception of his own.
The Colts, finding new life, marched down the field on the legs of Jonathan Taylor before Jones ran it in for six, pushing Indianapolis ahead with 7:51 left in the first half.
IND 14, AZ 7
The injury issues continued to pile for Arizona, as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. exited with a concussion in the second quarter.
However, Arizona was able to add three points from a Chad Ryland field goal from 40 yards out.
IND 14, AZ 10
The Cardinals forced a Colts punt and tried to squeeze out a bit of a miracle with an end of half Hail Mary, though the pass fell incomplete, bringing on halftime.
Third Quarter
The Cardinals needed a strong response coming out of the locker room, and Arizona answered the correct way - marching down the field to ultimately find the end zone via Trey McBride.
AZ 17, IND 14
Indy, looking for an answer of their own, had to settle for a Michael Badgley 45-yarder to knot things up at 17-17 with 4:36 remaining in the third.
AZ 17, IND 17
Thanks to multiple Zay Jones receptions, the Cardinals quickly moved down the field and hit the red zone - which led to a Greg Dortch touchdown after he was mismatched with a linebacker.
AZ 24, IND 17
Fourth Quarter
Within the first two minutes of action, Josh Downs scored his first touchdown of 2025 after Jones found him in the back of the end zone after burning Budda Baker in coverage.
AZ 24, IND 24
The Cardinals were marching hot down the field thanks to Brissett standing in the pocket and delivering throws - though Indianapolis' defense held strong and forced a 44-yard field goal from Ryland, which was good.
AZ 27, IND 24
With 4:32 remaining, Jonathan Taylor found the end zone to push the Colts ahead with some creative play-calling from coach Shane Steichen.
IND 31, AZ 27
Dinking and dunking their way into scoring position, Michael Wilson caught a beautiful reception down the left sideline to put Arizona at the IND 12 with just over a minute remaining.
Facing a fourth-and-7, the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs after a pass to Trey McBride fell incomplete.
The Colts found a first down on their ensuing drive, running the clock out and ending the game with a win.
Arizona returns home to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.