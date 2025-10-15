Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon Stunned Internet With Viral Press Conference Clip
TEMPE -- There's not many times where reporters are, for lack of better words, stunned with an answer from a player or coach during press conferences.
Jonathan Gannon did that today.
At the very end of his typical Wednesday media availability, Gannon was asked about taking the emotion out of coaching, and his answer set the internet ablaze.
Q: "How early in your career did you have to start trying to figure out how to take the emotion out of coaching, as far as when you have all these injuries and you have all these different pieces - when's the first time when you can recall that?"
A: "2007 when our quarterback went to jail."
Explaining Jonathan Gannon's Viral Moment
Gannon was referring to his time with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was the defensive quality control coach in 2007 under Bobby Petrino - who Gannon also served as a grad assistant at the University of Louisville prior.
That year, Falcons QB Michael Vick pled guilty to financing illegal dogfighting rings, which saw him sentenced to 23 months in prison.
Atlanta saw Petrino resign before the end of the season. The Falcons ultimately finished with a 4-13 record, and Gannon departed the organization.
That received plenty of reactions online, as nearly every prominent sports account on X tweeted out the video. As of publish, the video has easily surpassed two million views on the social media site.
Gannon, typically stoic on the sideline, had been under heavy fire in recent weeks following his sideline incident with Emari Demercado - which resulted in a $100,000 fine from the organization and criticism from around the league.
Gannon's job should be safe this season - though it's tough not to feel like the Cardinals' coach is feeling some of the heat in the midst of Arizona's four-game losing skid.
"You double down on what is true. You take in the facts. These are the facts. You take emotion out of it and you solve problems. You have to find solutions. You have to have a steady mind to do that," Gannon said earlier this week.
"I think our guys are trained that way (and) our coaches are. If you want to turn it around with a lot of ball left here—we're (in) mid-October (and there is) a lot of ball left. You have to find solutions and you have to play better. That's a good question, but you double down on what you know to be true and get better at your process.”