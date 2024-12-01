Cardinals Top Rookie Hints at NFL Debut
ARIZONA -- The debut of Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson seems to have arrived.
After months of waiting, Robinson (who is questionable entering Week 13's battle against the Minnesota Vikings) posted the following picture on his Instagram story, showing his number being shown in a spotlight (shout out to Batman) over Minnesota:
Robinson injured his calf earlier in preseason play and has missed every regular season game for the Cardinals ahead of Sunday despite being activated off injured reserve back on Oct. 28.
However, Robinson had ramped up his practice participation in the last few weeks, taking part in the last seven practices for Arizona.
The Cardinals have seen some hefty injuries hit the front seven this year, but even with those absences, Arizona's defense has stepped up in a massive way, helping them emerge to a 6-5 start and surprising nearly everybody in the process.
There's excitement that Robinson's presence will only bolster Arizona's ability to control the line of scrimmage - and rightfully so.
From the little action we saw of Robinson during preseason activity, the Missouri product displayed everything the Cardinals saw on his college tape. In training camp he consistently won one-on-one battles against Arizona's starters and in the few snaps he played against the New Orleans Saints, he found himself in the backfield more than once.
A healthy Robinson would be a massive building block the rest of the way for head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis - if he can steadily improve over Arizona's final slate of games, the Cardinals could hit the next level defensively.
Official inactives won't be announced until 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Minnesota, so we won't officially know if Robinson will play until then - though it sure seems like after all he's been through, Robinson is finally set to take the field.