Arizona Cardinals Defense Projected for Major Breakout
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a realistic shot at making the postseason in 2025, though a few factors need to fall in their favor.
Most notably, defensive additions made over the offseason need to play their part in elevating Arizona's unit from good to great. Names such as Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Walter Nolen and Will Johnson figure to be a few names to play big roles in making that happen.
Are the Cardinals set for a defensive breakout? One outlet certainly believes so.
The Athletic: Arizona Cardinals Defense Will Take Next Step
Along with the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The Athletic picked the Cardinals as a defense primed to breakout in 2025.
"Head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis ran a unique scheme and got the most out of a lackluster roster in the last two seasons. They used tactics like three-safety coverages and rotating all-pro Budda Baker into the box to play linebacker, making it tough for offenses to execute their blocking assignments," wrote Ted Nguyen.
"The Cardinals were a leaky run defense all last season, finishing 28th in defensive rushing success rate. They’ve bolstered a front in desperate need of talent by trading for Baron Browning midseason, signing Calais Campbell, who is still playing at a high level at the age of 38, and Dalvin Tomlinson, and drafting defensive linemen Walter Nolen in the first round. Campbell and Tomlinson should help the run defense tremendously.
"The Cardinals ranked 25th in pressure rate (30.1 percent) last season. Nolen is an athletic interior penetrator with a high ceiling who could be the piece that unlocks the pass rush. They’ll need him to quickly develop into an impact player. Free-agent signing Josh Sweat isn’t an elite pass rusher (14 percent pressure rate, eight sacks), but he was more productive than both Browning and Zaven Collins. The three of them should provide the Cardinals with an effective rotation on the edge.
"Second-round cornerback Will Johnson fell in the draft because of injury concerns, but he’s a great fit in the Cardinals’ zone-heavy system. They are thin at outside corner with Sean Murphy-Bunting expected to miss the entire 2025 season after an offseason injury.
"Despite their ineffective pass rush and rush defense last season, the Cardinals finished 16th in defensive DVOA, which is a testament to their coaching. They’ll need Nolen and Johnson to contribute quickly, but this defense is built around the talents and instincts of Baker and creating confusion through scheme. With an upgraded supporting cast, the Cardinals appear poised to take the next step defensively."
Arizona Cardinals Have All Proper Pieces to Make Postseason Run
From top to bottom, the Cardinals have all the tools to have a top defensive unit in the NFL.
Rallis is considered to be one of the better defensive coordinators in the league considering his ability to cook with lesser ingredients - and if Arizona performs up to expectations, don't be surprised to see his name in head coaching interviews next offseason.
You could make an argument the Cardinals still have a hole at middle linebacker next to Mack Wilson, though with all other pieces in place, the absence of Kyzir White shouldn't loom large in the grand scheme of things.
From brains - to talent - to leadership, the Cardinals have everything in place to emerge as a top defensive team in 2025.