Cardinals Double-Down on Kyler Murray Situation
The Arizona Cardinals aren't committed to making a change at quarterback when Kyler Murray is healthy.
"When he's out there and ready to play, he'll play," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this week.
Murray, who missed last week with a foot injury, could potentially miss Week 7's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
With the performance of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, there's been plenty of talk around Murray's standing within the organization both in 2025 and beyond.
The answer comes after Gannon was also asked a similar question following their Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts:
“He's the starting quarterback."
Cardinals Sticking With Kyler Murray
Entering his seventh season, this was supposed to be a pivotal year for Murray - though the team's 2-4 start has put a damper on what was expected to be a postseason push for the Cardinals.
While Murray hasn't been the biggest anchor weighing down Arizona's offense, you could also argue he hasn't taken that expected next step under the coaching guidance of Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
After Brissett's strong play in Indy, where the offense looked the best it had all season, the door cracked open for conversations around Murray's spot as the starting quarterback.
"I thought he showed really good poise, really good command. (He) made a couple plays with his legs, sat in there and threw the ball to the open guy. (It) takes all 11 to do that, so there was some really good execution (from) all 11 (in) some of those plays that showed up," Gannon said of Brissett's play.
"... I don't want to discredit (him). I knew obviously he's stepping up into a different role as the backup (to) now starting because of an injury. The game's not too big for him, but I've been with him for a year, and I've seen that happen and through the course of his career, I knew that's how it was kind of going to be. There's no panic in his game. He prepares to be the starter every week, and he went out and played well.”
The Cardinals know Murray is simply the more talented player when fully healthy, though Brissett's command of the offense looked unmatched through the early portion of the season.
Voices in Gannon, Petzing and general manager Monti Ossenfort have been vocal on their support of Murray since arriving to the desert in 2023.
That's not changing - for now.