Cardinals Double Down Trenches in ESPN Mock Draft
There's no shying away from what the Arizona Cardinals need to do this offseason.
After doubling their win total from 2023, the Cardinals are equipped with over $70 million in cap space moving into free agency with six total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While there's a handful of top needs, the Cardinals have all eyes set on boosting both sides of the line of scrimmage.
That's exactly what Arizona does in ESPN's latest two-round mock draft.
Cardinals Bolster Trenches in ESPN Mock Draft
With picks 16 and 47 at their disposal, the Cardinals made the following moves under Jordan Reid's guidance:
Pick 16: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Reid: "The Cardinals badly need high-quality starters on their defensive line. Grant steadily improved this season, which was his first in a full-time starting role. He responded well to increased snap counts, playing 30 or more snaps in 10 games in 2024 after doing so only six times in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 332-pound lineman is an explosive wrecking ball of potential. He needs more consistency in his pad level, but the traits are impossible to ignore."
Our take: The Cardinals would do well with Grant, who has potentially to be a certified game-wrecker at the next level given his size, speed and versatility along the defensive line - which is something Arizona hasn't been shy about coveting. This wouldn't be a massively sexy pick for fans, but it would be a big step in the right direction.
Pick 47: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Reid: "Will Hernandez is a free agent, and the Cardinals have had a revolving door at right tackle. At 6-foot-5, 339 pounds, Ersery is a physically imposing tackle who is an NFL-ready run blocker. He still needs refinement in pass protection but has the traits to eventually start at left or right tackle. Pairing him with Paris Johnson Jr . provides the Cardinals with two bookend starters."
Our take: Offensive tackle might be one of the more underrated needs for the Cardinals this offseason. Jonah Williams is a cut candidate with just one year left on his deal and Arizona doesn't have a clear picture at the position moving forward. Again, not a sexy pick, but keeping Kyler Murray upright should be top priority.
