Post-Combine Three-Round Mock Draft
Another item has been checked off for the 2025 NFL offseason as this year’s 2025 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone.
We saw plenty of players make themselves some money and some of those guys made a serious statement for their future employers to watch. It was a great four days for many of the prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s shaken things up quite a bit.
The back-half of the first round has constantly been changing and the Combine only added more to stir the pot. It gets to a point where you don’t feel a consensus for who should be a top 32 pick and who should be just outside of it.
A few notes to start – yes, there are trades. No, I don’t have anything too specific. I included details that would affect the first, three rounds of the draft, hence another reason I went three rounds.
Any day three picks or future picks are for you to decide – I don’t feel like debating anyone over what has turned into the bane of my existence… I do take solace knowing you all love them, at least!
Two trades in this mock involve players, as the rumors of them being moved are burning like wildfire. And yes, this mock accounts for the Deebo Samuel trade.
And with the first pick...
1. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State
Count me in among those who believe the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is up for sale and the Titans would like to move down if possible. The problem right now is Cam Ward is the only quarterback worth moving up for, and a team moving up for another position feels unlikely. So, instead Tennessee will stay put and take the best player available.
Carter will be working back from surgery this offseason, but there's no denying that he's become the guy in this class. His dominance at edge rusher has earned him the best bid to be the first non-quarterback off the board. Take his positional value into account and you have a slam-dunk number one pick if the Titans don't trade down.
2. Cleveland Browns
The pick: Travis Hunter, Cornerback, Colorado
All signs point toward Hunter committing to cornerback at the next level and that's the direction I am going moving forward. Everyone knows by now he's a two-way player, too, so I don't feel that needs to constantly be stated.
I've also said this many a time: The Browns need a player to excite the fanbase. There's no better prospect in this class to do so than Hunter, who will become one of the league's highest-selling jerseys the moment he confirms his jersey number.
Hunter is a superstar and the future face of a franchise desperately needing one.
3. New York Giants
The pick: Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami
The Giants were seemingly in on Matthew Stafford before he announced his return to the Rams after previously being open to a trade. The G-Men may look at Aaron Rodgers next, but I would say they are officially all-in on taking a quarterback wherever they end up picking.
Ward's resume stacks up with quarterbacks across the last couple of drafts and even next year's with some remarkable and even historic numbers in college football history. He's had success with three different programs and put together his best efforts in his final season.
Ward has a gunslinger mentality and showed growth as a mobile quarterback with the Hurricanes last season.
The Giants would be fine starting him out the gate, but if they do sign a veteran like Rodgers or even Sam Darnold then they can happily let Ward sit for any amount of time to get his feet underneath him.
4. New England Patriots
The pick: Mason Graham, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
I believe this pick will be whoever is the top lineman on the board for the Patriots no matter which side of the ball it ends up being. Graham is available with the fourth pick and Mike Vrabel won't hesitate to add a dynamic defender like him to a defense he will build in his image.
Vrabel's defenses during his head coaching stint with the Titans were at their best with a good pass rush and high-level play from the defensive tackle spot. Jurrell Casey and Jeffrey Simmons were core building blocks for those Vrabel defenses.
New England already has one stud defensive lineman with Christian Barmore, but the value of Graham at this point is impossible to pass up. Pairing Barmore and Graham gives the Pats as great an interior defensive line duo as you'll find in the league.
5. TRADE: Chicago Bears
The pick: Shemar Stewart, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
Our first trade up the board is a big one. The Bears are targeting a top pass rusher in a loaded class and the Jaguars would like to move down and recoup some value with Graham off the board.
Chicago looks at the teams in front of them who could all take a pass rusher and decide to move up for their guy for the price of a second round pick this year and a future selection.
Stewart put on a show at the Combine and measured in with borderline historic measurables and athletic traits including a 4.59 40-time (1.58 10-yard split) at 6'5 and 267 lbs. That weight is significantly down from his previously stated weight of 290 lbs.
The biggest question mark here is a complete lack of production in three seasons with the Aggies -- just 4.5 sacks in three seasons. However, we've seen guys like Danielle Hunter and Travon Walker take the step forward in the pros despite similar lack of production in college.
The right team and situation can turn Turner into a monster. The Bears will look at his upside and freak athleticism and make the leap to secure him.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
I am off on Shedeur Sanders at pick six for the moment. I suspect the Raiders to look for a veteran quarterback in free agency (hello, Sam Darnold) and give Aidan O'Connell one last chance this year plus a day two quarterback option (more to come).
So, instead of Sanders, Las Vegas goes best player available (BPA) and takes the draft's top receiver.
McMillan is built like Mike Evans coming out of Texas A&M and has been compared to Drake London. I see T-Mac as a receiver who can become top five at his position before his rookie deal is done. He can produce regardless of quarterback play, as evident by Arizona's inconsistency at the position.
Pairing McMillan with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers is a terrific core for whoever the quarterback of the future is to find some success.
7. New York Jets
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Aaron Rodgers is gone and there is no quarterback on the roster or in free agency who can take a playoff-caliber team back to the postseason for the first time since 2010. Instead of kicking the can down the road again with a guy like Russell Wilson, Gang Green gets their potential quarterback of the future.
Sanders’ draft process has been... interesting. The calls that he "isn't willing to compete" seemingly get louder by the day after he opted not to throw at the Combine. To me, it is what it is and I'm not putting too much stock into that. I am, however, making a mental note.
I seem to be in the minority now in believing Sanders can be a good quarterback at the next level and not some average backup guy. There isn't a throw he's afraid to make, for better or for worse, and his fearless mentality is what makes him worth taking.
8. Carolina Panthers
The pick: Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
Welcome to the top 10, Nolen.
The former consensus top two high school recruit from 2022 morphed into his potential with the Rebels after two not-so-great years with Texas A&M. We're seeing a high-upside player grow into his high-level talent with the best yet to come based on trajectory.
The goal for the Panthers is to add the best talent regardless of position (aside from running back) in the draft and get this team improved in year two under head coach Dave Canales. Nolen pairs with Derrick Brown, who played just one game last season, for a defensive tackle duo with unlimited upside.
9. New Orleans Saints
The pick: James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
Some off-field questions linger for Pearce, but one thing is for certain -- he's amongst the best talents in the 2025 NFL Draft. 32 NFL teams could stand to add him to their pass rush and the Saints need him as bad as anyone else.
Pearce is a two-time First-Team All-SEC player and showed off some good athleticism highlighted by a 4.47 40-yard time.
New Orleans must get better and younger on their defensive line and it starts with a shiny new edge rusher. Pearce will become the cornerstone of that defense for years to come.
10. TRADE: Jacksonville Jaguars
The pick: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
Jacksonville moved down five spots, got an extra second-round pick (41), and landed arguably the draft's best offensive lineman. That's some fine work for 34-year-old, first-year GM James Gladstone and new head coach Liam Cohen is stoked for the new protection for his offense.
The debate for Campbell playing left tackle or kicking into guard rages on. The Combine confirmed his arms are shorter than preferred legends however, so the debate may be nearing a conclusion.
Still, I'm sticking with him at tackle for now, but I like him to be a key starter out the gate. The Jaguars must upgrade their offensive line to protect Trevor Lawrence, who was victimized by his offensive line a year ago. Campbell is a drastic upgrade for the front-five.
11. TRADE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver, Missouri
The second trade of this mock draft is with the Buccaneers making an eight-pick jump from 19 with the 49ers to get a younger receiver to pair with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.
Burden's 2024 season was forgettable by the numbers, but there was no indication that he was slowing down as a playmaker. Once the ball hits Burden's hands, anything is possible.
Tampa Bay could look to bring Chris Godwin back as he prepares to test free agency but getting younger and cheaper for this season and down the road when Evans eventually calls it a career is a good investment now. And if the Bucs want to get Burden, then they need to jump a wide receiver-needy Cowboys team.
12. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State
I imagine the Cowboys' war room will not be in a good mood after seeing Burden go one pick before them. But they got quite the luxury prize in last season's Heisman runner up.
Dallas has shown the propensity to get the most out of their running backs regardless of who is back there. That said, the Cowboys become a playoff team when they have a great running back leading the offense (see DeMarco Murray, Ezekiel Elliott). Jeanty is that.
Jeanty entered last season as one of the top running back prospects to watch and wound up the consensus RB1 following a historic season rushing for over 2,600-yards and 30 total touchdowns. A lot of people have forgotten how great of a pass catcher he is after being so dialed in a runner last season, too.
Adding Jeanty to the offense gives Dallas a new trio with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. If the defense takes a step up, the Cowboys are right back in the playoff picture.
13. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Remember when Barron was scratching the back end of the first round? Well, he's accelerating toward the top 10 right now and could be the second defensive back off the board after Travis Hunter. A terrific Combine performance boosted his stock even higher, and the Texas DB has become one of the premier talents of this draft.
The Dolphins need to address the trenches on both sides of the ball, but Barron gives them an opportunity to shore up a secondary that's likely to see a big change in 2025 with star safety Jevon Holland likely departing in free agency. Barron has safety experience, but he'll play corner opposite Jalen Ramsey to give Miami a corner duo to slow down opposing receivers and mask a safety group that likely needs help.
14. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State
I wouldn't be shocked one bit to see Warren go in the top 10 picks (the Saints feel like a sweet spot). So, I imagine Indy will be thrilled to see the reigning Mackey Award winner still around at 14 overall.
The Colts need to figure out what to do at quarterback. Anthony Richardson has hardly played with an injury marred career, and he hasn't exactly looked great when he's seen the field. I think 2025 is his last chance in Indianapolis with a guy coming in this offseason to compete.
The wide receiver room is more than stacked with Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell. But the tight end room is so bad and has been for several years that it's a huge priority now. Warren solves that issue and becomes a top contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
15. Atlanta Falcons
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Alabama
The Falcons’ defense is a disaster from top-to-bottom. AJ Terrell, Jessie Bates, and an aging Grady Jarrett are the only pieces that are true game changers.
Every other spot could stand to be significantly better, and if Atlanta is truly all-in on contending for a championship like they claimed they were last year, then this defense needs a makeover.
Insert Campbell, a former five-star edge rusher out of high school moved to linebacker. The move was so smooth that Campbell has earned the right to carry the torch as the next great Bama ‘backer to transition to the NFL.
You can see the growth Campbell made with a move inside that blend with his ferociousness he developed as a pass rusher. Campbell gives the Falcons the best of both worlds, but an elite linebacker changes a defense entirely. It also allows guys like Kaden Elliss to take secondary roles and become lethal.
16. TRADE: Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan
It's not the cheapest deal the Steelers offer the Cardinals, but adding a player of Johnson's caliber is worth a bit of a higher price to move up and grab. Pittsburgh decides to send this year's third and fourth to AZ and receive a fifth-round pick back to secure one of the draft's top cover men.
Johnson has been falling down the board consistently since the year started and I'm not sure that I am 100% on board with the fall. It makes me believe a team should move up to grab him knowing he can be a shutdown cover man with ball hawking and playmaking abilities.
Hence the Steelers move up.
Joey Porter Jr. looks the part for one side of the field, so Johnson gets added for the other side to give Pittsburgh a cornerback duo as good as any they've seen in the last several years. An already good defense just got harder to throw on.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Derrick Harmon, Interior Defensive Lineman, Oregon
So many directions the Bengals can go with the 17th overall pick. Some stud receivers are on the board if they can’t hold on to Tee Higgins. There’s no shortage of defensive line talent both outside and inside. And they have their pick for the first safety to come off the board.
I have Cincinnati playing it smart and taking an ace defensive lineman here.
Harmon’s last year of college was spent with Oregon after spending his first three seasons with Michigan State. Dan Lanning was able to tap into Harmon’s potential and unleash the monster he became last season as a stalworth on the defense entirely. His transition to the pros could be easier than others.
The Bengals won’t be picky when it comes to addressing a non-existent pass rush from players not named Trey Hendrickson. They have next to nothing inside, so they lean Harmon over some of the other edge rushers available. Plus, they have great odds to land a stud in the next stage of the draft.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
All the potential in the world to become a star, but Williams needs some help getting there.
When it comes to raw talent, Williams contends with anyone in this draft and even the last several for a player whose potential is sky high. When we talk about players like Williams, it’s difficult not to compare them to elite players.
But often, that’s their ceiling. I won’t guarantee it any time when talking about raw, toolsy players… but that’s Williams.
I can think of few better places to send Williams to grow than Seattle where he will work with head coach Mike MacDonald to unlock his full potential. Macdonald worked closely with Odafe Oweh with the Ravens and he’s coming off his first double-digit sack season.
So, if I trust anyone to unleash Williams, it is MacDonald and the Seahawks.
19. TRADE: San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
Three edge rushers and two interior defensive linemen were off the board when the 49ers had their pick at 11. The Buccaneers called to move up and San Francisco agreed in a pick swap -- Tampa swaps their second rounder (51) with San Fran's third rounder (75).
The prospects for a new defensive lineman didn't suddenly get better, but they still managed to get a booked tackle across from the great Trent Williams who will eventually become his successor.
Simmons missed a chunk of last season due to injury, but he has shown remarkable development over the course of his career which has seen him play guard and right tackle. The Ohio State product will start on the right side while Williams stays with the team, but upon the latter's Likely looming retirement, look for Simmons to move to the blindside sooner rather than later.
20. Denver Broncos
The pick: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
How on earth does the best safety in the draft fall all the way to 20?! Well, it's because the guys behind him are closing the gap.
Regardless, Starks is still a top-tier safety and will be a day one impact player wherever he lands. I am sure he'll be thrilled to see he will be in the same secondary with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II.
Starks had a down year for his standards set in his first two seasons with UGA. Starks also had just an OK Combine workout, which contributed to his fall. But I'll restate what I said for anyone doubting -- he's a day one impact player.
The Broncos are pumped to see him available at 20 and forgo taking an offensive skill position player to add an elite talent. Justin Simmons' departure was tough to overcome last year, but Starks will be the best option to replacing the former All-Pro.
21. TRADE: Houston Texans
The pick: Kenneth Grant, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
Another trade is done for the Cardinals thanks to the Texans who leapfrog three teams who need another interior defensive lineman. Houston sends their third-round pick and get a future pick in return from AZ.
Their move up nets them a day one starting defensive tackle in Grant.
The Michigan product has shown tons of promise as a pass rusher even at his massive 6'4 and 331 lbs size. Grant is also a stout run defender who takes on multiple blocks and sheds them. He's the prototype build for a defensive tackle who can kick inside to nose when needed.
The Texans’ defense doesn't have many holes, but the interior of the defensive line stands out quite a bit. A move to secure one of the class's best down defensive linemen is more than worth the investment and can complete a defense that is teetering on elite status.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
I firmly believe that I would take Golden higher than this, but he slips down the board because of an otherworldly defensive draft. The Chargers don't mind one bit.
Justin Herbert has regressed over the last couple of years and a big reason has been a drastic downgrade with his pass catchers. Golden went bananas in the College Football Playoff for the Longhorns and finished the season as their undisputed WR1 thanks to a complete and well-rounded skillset.
Ladd McConkey was a breakout rookie last season will give Herbert a good one-two punch coupled with Golden.
23. TRADE: Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, Missouri
And just like that, DK Metcalf is a Green Bay Packer! Green Bay and Seattle recreate the Marquise Brown trade between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals a few years back. Green Bag sends the 23rd overall pick to Seattle in return for Metcalf plus Seattle’s third round pick (82).
The Seahawks will need to add a wide receiver at some point now, and Emeka Egbuka is on the board, but I have Seattle going a different direction here.
Membou was tremendous for the Tigers last season and looks like a full-time right tackle with a ceiling to become a great one. Considering the inconsistency on the right side of the line, Membou slides right in and gives Seattle bookend tackles opposite Charles Cross.
24. TRADE: Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
It's far time the Chiefs go all-in on the trenches, and it starts with a trade up the board to steal a falling plug-and-play left tackle. Banks spent all three seasons in Austin as a starter and surrendered a single sack which came this season against Georgia.
The Chiefs’ two Super Bowl losses to the Buccaneers and Eagles were both at the hands of elite pass rush defenses that KC had now answers for. “Fool me one, shame on you. Fool me twice...”
Banks could finally be the long-awaited answer to the blindside blocker the Chiefs have failed to add in the Mahomes era. Their move up with Minnesota is a third-round pick swap with pick 66 (KC) for pick 97 (MIN).
25. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Mike Green, Edge Rusher, Marshall
Two trades down from 16 to 25 got the Cardinals two third round picks for this season to help stack talent to a team in need of some. The Monti Ossenfort special somehow worked out even better than hoped as a talent, albeit controversial edge rusher is available with the 25th overall pick.
Green has been the name in draft circles for a few months now. It's understandable considering he paced the nation in sacks last season with Marshall. He also has a terrific athletic profile to continue growing and refining his craft.
There are off-field questions to be answered, which you can look up on your own. If he can prove he's moved on and a better person now, then he's a steal at 25.
I can't even fathom how many times I have started a sentence or an article with some kind of phrasing of, "The Cardinals must add an edge rusher early in the draft" this offseason, but it's true... Green is a grand slam on the field and instantly becomes the number one pass rusher on this defense.
26. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Grey Zabel, Interior Offensive Lineman, North Dakota State
After re-signing Alaric Jackson to remain the team's left tackle, the Rams can turn their attention to the rest of the offensive line to decide where to upgrade next. They have quite the prospect available here in Zabel.
The NDSU product has very literally played all five spots on the offensive line. He excelled last season as a left tackle. His previous two seasons were spent primarily at right tackle but also at left guard. And he has snaps at right guard and center.
The pros project a move inside to center for Zabel, but the Rams will happily take someone who has played all five spots and trust they can find a starting role for him.
27. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina
Few teams value the safety position like the Ravens do. Baltimore has spent countless draft picks and contracts to address the position since Ed Reed left. Kyle Hamilton has become perhaps the best safety in the league, but the Ravens seem hellbent on getting him a running mate.
Emmanwori turned in a Combine for the ages and will give Starks a run for his money to be the class’s top safety prospect. Athletically, he’s one of one. But he’s also proven himself to be a playmaker.
Pairing Emmanwori with Hamilton is disgusting and feels unfair for the rest of the league. They’ll move Ar’Darius Washington into a rotating role as their third safety — something Baltimore has heavily valued recently.
Emmanwori, Hamilton, and Washington would be the best safety trio in the league by far and give the Ravens a chance for history at the position.
28. Detroit Lions
The pick: Landon Jackson, Edge Rusher, Arkansas
Edge rusher is where the needs start and end for the Lions. Youth along the offensive lines are on their list of needs, as well as some depth around the rest of the defense and another receiver if they're feeling froggy.
But it's all about adding to a pass rusher that disappeared when Aidan Hutchinson went down.
Jackson has been trending in that day two range since last summer and his Combine performance may have finally pushed him into day one. He's a long-term proven starter and can be a day one starter for this defense.
Across from Hutchinson, Jackson could see early career success.
29. TRADE: Cleveland Browns
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
The winner of the Myles Garrett sweepstakes is the Commanders, who send their first and second of this year’s draft for the All-Pro. Future picks are also involved.
The pressure is now on for Cleveland to replace Garrett, but they'll need some time to get there. BPA is still the name of the game, and a stud receiver is on the board for the Browns to add to an offense that needs help.
Egbuka is crafty after the catch and can make plays with the ball in his hands in more ways than one. He excelled at Ohio State when he was able to play WR2 next to an established stud across from him. It just so happens that Jerry Jeudy is coming off a breakout, Pro Bowl season to give Egbuka the Batman to his Robin
It's a perfect marriage between Egbuka and the Browns, who will see immediate results from the Buckeye stud.
30. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Darius Alexander, Interior Defensive Lineman, Toledo
This Bills roster isn’t far away from topping the Chiefs, which they do in the regular season but not the postseason. They need to reload this defense, however, with stars aging out or facing the swan songs of their career.
Josh Allen won an MVP last season with a “meh” receiving core and there’s guys to be had later. Instead of reaching on a pass catcher, time for the BPA strategy.
Alexander is experiencing a draft climb like his former teammate, Quinyon Mitchell had in last year’s draft. Apparently, these Toledo defenders have a knack for late surges in the draft process, and now Alexander feels inevitable to find his way into the first 32 picks.
Buffalo’s interior defenders are replaceable/upgradeable aside from Ed Oliver. Alexander fits both of those criteria and pairs wonderfully with Oliver. Alexander gets to move inside with Oliver at the 3-tech spot, all the while the Bills rotate some good edge rushers in AJ Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, and future Hall of Famer Von Miller.
31. TRADE: Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Trey Amos, Cornerback, Ole Miss
The Vikings moved down seven spots in round one with the Chiefs and managed to fall into a great scenario with the Bills right ahead of them. Buffalo chose Alexander, but they likely thought long and hard about Amos.
Minnesota was content taking whoever Buffalo passed on and wound up with Amos.
It took Amos a bit of soul searching before finding a home in Oxford where he blew up and became who he dreamed he’d be. Now, he’s knocking on day one of the draft, and the long Rebels’ corner is ready for the next step.
Minnesota’s search for great cornerback play has been endless, but they haven’t had hardly anything to write home about in years. Amos is another swing at the plate for the team at the position, but I don’t think they could’ve netted a better prospect after the move down they made.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Georgia
Back to the well!
Nobody likes Georgia defenders like the Eagles do and most of them were contributors to their playoff run including Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean. To put an explanation point on it, they also drafted Kelee Ringo and signed Lewis Cine... yeah, it's an obsession.
But there's plenty of reasons to do so considering how many elite defenders come out from Athens. Walker appears to be next in line.
Walker is an intriguing prospect. Although he spent most of his time with UGA at linebacker, a move to edge rusher feels imminent for him. Philly is set to lose a chunk of their pass rush this offseason in free agency headlined by Josh Sweat, so it's time to add some guys, and Walker is a really fun add for this defense.
There will be some who gripe that he and the aforementioned Smith are too similar, but why would you want two elite pass rushers regardless of what they look like?
Round Two
33. Cleveland Browns: Josh Conerly, Offensive Tackle, Oregon
34. New York Giants: Tyler Booker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Alabama
35. Tennessee Titans: Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Maxwell Hairston, Cornerback, Kentucky
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, Ole Miss
38. New England Patriots: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge Rusher, Boston College
39. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, Running Back, North Carolina
40. New Orleans Saints: Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan
41. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI): TJ Sanders, Interior Defensive Lineman, South Carolina
42. New York Jets: Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
43. San Francisco 49ers: Tyleik Williams, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ohio State
44. Dallas Cowboys: Tre Harris, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
45. Indianapolis Colts: Darien Porter, Cornerback, Iowa State
46. Atlanta Falcons: Princely Umanmielen, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss
47. Arizona Cardinals: Demetrius Knight Jr, Linebacker, South Carolina
48. Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Bradyn Swinson, Edge Rusher, LSU
50. Seattle Seahawks: Carson Schwesinger, Linebacker, UCLA
51. San Francisco 49ers (via TB): Xavier Watts, Safety, Notre Dame
52. Denver Broncos: Jack Bech, Wide Receiver, TCU
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, Wide Receiver, Stanford
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, Running Back, Arizona State
55. Green Bay Packers: Shavon Revel, Cornerback, East Carolina
56. Buffalo Bills: Azareye'h Tomas, Cornerback, Florida State
57. Houston Texans: Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami
58. Carolina Panthers (via LA): Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
59. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Kennard, Edge Rusher, South Carolina
60. Detroit Lions: JT Tuimoloau, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
61. Cleveland Browns (via WAS): Alfred Collins, Interior Defensive Lineman, Texas
62. Buffalo Bills: Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver, Iowa State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Ozzy Trapilo, Offensive Tackle, Boston College
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylin Noel, Wide Receiver, Iowa State
Round Three
65. New York Giants: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame
66. Minnesota Vikings (via KC): Omarr Norman-Lott, Interior Defensive Lineman, Tennessee
67. Cleveland Browns: Jared Ivey, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State
69. New England Patriots: Wyatt Millum, Offensive Tackle, West Virginia
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cobee Bryant, Cornerback, Kansas
71. New Orleans Saints: Savion Williams, Wide Receiver, TCU
72. Chicago Bears: Jonah Savaiinaea, Interior Offensive Lineman, Arizona
73. Las Vegas Raiders (via NYJ): Josiah Stewart, Edge Rusher, Michigan
74. Carolina Panthers: Mello Dotson, Cornerback, Kansas
75. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via SF): Shemar Turner, Interior Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M
76. Dallas Cowboys: Tate Ratledge, Interior Offensive Lineman, Georgia
77. New England Patriots (via ATL): Danny Stutsman, Linebacker, Oklahoma
78. Arizona Cardinals: Femi Oladejo, Edge Rusher, UCLA
79. Washington Commanders (via MIA): Cameron Williams, Offensive Tackle, Texas
80. Indianapolis Colts: Kevin Winston, Safety, Penn State
81. Cincinnati Bengals: TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back, Ohio State
82. Green Bay Packers (via Seattle): Ty Robinson, Interior Defensive Lineman, Nebraska
83. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Paul Jr, Linebacker, Ole Miss
84. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, Running Back, Iowa
85. Arizona Cardinals (via PIT): Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver, Utah State
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Terrance Ferguson, Tight End, Oregon
87. Green Bay Packers: Jared Wilson, Interior Offensive Lineman, Georgia
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN): Dylan Sampson, Running Back, Tennessee
89. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Joshua Farmer, Interior Defensive Lineman, Florida State
90. Los Angeles Rams: Dorian Strong, Cornerback, Virginia Tech
91. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Burch, Edge Rusher, Oregon
92. New York Jets (via DET): Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas
93. New Orleans Saints (via WAS): Sebastian Castro, Safety, Iowa
94. Cleveland Browns (via BUF): Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, Alabama
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Arroyo, Tight End, Miami
96. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ West, Interior Defensive Lineman, Indiana
97. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIN): Deone Walker, Interior Defensive Lineman, Kentucky
98. Miami Dolphins: JJ Pegues, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
99. San Francisco 49ers: Dont’e Thornton Jr, Wide Receiver, Tennessee
100. Los Angeles Rams: Jordan Phillips, Interior Defensive Lineman, Maryland
101. Detroit Lions: Tai Felton, Wide Receiver, Maryland