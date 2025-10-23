Cardinals’ Draft Position Rising as Season Slips Away
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their bye week with a dreadful 2-5 record, and quite honestly, more questions than answers at this point in time.
The Cardinals' playoff chances have sunk to near zero barring a miracle turnaround - though their draft position is climbing.
Arizona is currently projected to have the seventh overall pick by ESPN as Week 8 approaches.
Arizona Cardinals' NFL Draft Position Rising
The Cardinals have just a 0.8% chance to earn the first overall pick, something they haven't done since taking Kyler Murray years ago.
However, their odds to land a top-five pick, something they did in the first two years of the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort era, sits at 21.6%. A top ten pick now sits at 64.5% per ESPN.
In the third year of Arizona's rebuild, this simply is way below expectations. The Cardinals have underperformed to near impressive levels towards the end of nearly every game.
Cardinals Not Viewing Down Year as Crisis
The Cardinals became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games when entering the fourth quarter with 7+ point lead.
All of Arizona's games have come down to one possession, and they're just the second team in NFL history to have lost five straight games by a total of 13 points.
Crisis? Gannon doesn't believe so.
"I won't use that word. I would say we have had adversity hit us since I've been here, and we are in it now, right? There's only one way to kind of flip the narrative, which I feel really confident with how we're going to do that," he said.
"We're going to put our best foot forward, put all the energy and effort into flipping it and then let the chips fall. But I do feel good about what we're going to do when we get back here on Monday.”
What Would Cardinals Target in NFL Draft?
This all depends on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray and what his future is in the desert.
Arizona could easily be in position to take a quarterback, and with a fairly top heavy class, the Cardinals could entertain that thought if they decide to move on from Murray.
If he sticks - the Cardinals might just take the best player available, which could come at a position along the offensive line.
There's still plenty of season left, though the organization clearly is set for another top pick in the 2026 draft.