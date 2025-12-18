ESPN Puts Cardinals’ Potential Coaching Opening Among the NFL’s Best Jobs

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals very well might find themselves in search of a new head coach in 2026, which would mark their third in five years.

Jonathan Gannon's seat only continues to get hotter with each loss, and another to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 could very well put a stamp on his tenure in the desert.

With so much talk surrounding his future in Arizona, what would a potential opening look like? How would the Cardinals stack up against current and theoritical openings?

ESPN believes they'd be the second-best job on the market.

Why Cardinals Ranked 2nd

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bill Barnwell ranked the Cardinals at No. 2 in his potential jobs available this offseason, only behind the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Joe Burrow, that's quite understandable.

"Are the Cardinals better than their record? Absolutely. They are 2-7 in games decided by seven points or fewer. They were a first down away from beating the 49ers, conspired against themselves to blow a lead through some of the most inexplicable play you'll ever see against the Titans, failed in a goal-to-go sequence down four points to the Colts, blew a lead in the final two minutes against the Packers and lost in overtime to the Jaguars," wrote Barnwell.

"Is that good enough for Jonathan Gannon to keep his job? Probably not. The Cardinals have been without Kyler Murray (foot) for most of the season, but Gannon's defense has also collapsed. Arizona has never really had everyone it was relying on stay healthy in 2025, but a defense that added multiple starters in free agency and through this year's draft ranks 25th in EPA per play. It is dead last in points allowed per possession (2.9) across the current six-game losing streak. In a season during which the defense was supposed to take a major step forward, it's falling behind."

Barnwell then went on to cite numerous star players on the roster with a mix of young players and a general manager (Monti Ossenfort) who has been aggressive in adding talent.

He also mentioned potential downfalls in their quarterback situation and a tough NFC West that isn't exactly friendly for coaches with different options at their disposal.

Arizona ranked ahead of Cleveland, Tennessee, New York (Giants), Atlanta, Miami and Las Vegas.

Would Cardinals Actually Have Ideal Coaching Opening?

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason with pros and cons to their situation, just like any other team in the league.

With cap space and draft ammo aplenty, a new coach would be able to walk into Arizona with resources available to make an impact immediately -- especially if that translates to a new quarterback to bank their career to.

There's a lot to like about this Cardinals team, which plays a factor into how disappointing 2025 has been for Arizona. There's obviously talent here to compete, the pieces to the puzzle just didn't fit this season.

Ideal might be a stretch, but compared to other potential openings (Browns, Dolphins, Falcons, Raiders and Titans) the Cardinals can offer a lot to prospective coaches.

