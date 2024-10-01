Cardinals Drop Across NFL Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- It wasn't long ago when the Arizona Cardinals were considered one of the tougher teams in the league.
After the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 to reach a 1-1 record, Arizona's dropped their final two games approaching Week 5.
Now, the Cardinals find themselves at 1-3 and staring another tough stretch.
That reflects in their Week 5 power rankings:
The Athletic: No. 21
Reasoning: "After a one-catch, 4-yard debut, first-round wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has 14 catches for 239 yards in the last three weeks, which ranks eighth in the league in that span. His four touchdown catches in the last three weeks lead the league and his 17.1 yards per catch in that span is sixth-best among players with double-digit catches. Third-round rookie running back Trey Benson added 50 rushing yards Sunday."
Sports Illustrated: No. 22
Reasoning: "While you have to work to cull positives from a game like this, the fact that the Kyler Murray/Marvin Harrison Jr. end zone fade game is strong…that’s something. It’s not a route for everyone and Harrison has already shown a clear nose for the end zone. Also, this was an extremely neat interception and will be a cool story to tell at Jayden Daniels’s Hall of Fame ceremony."
ESPN: No. 26
Reasoning: "The Cardinals are ranked second to last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play at 8.1, which has contributed to them being ranked 28th overall in total yards allowed per play at 5.8. The Cardinals have somehow not allowed a 100-yard receiver, but 18 players have caught at least 20 yards against Arizona in four contests."
Yahoo!: No. 24
Reasoning: "The Cardinals have 27 points combined in their past two games, both of which were at home. It’s not surprising Arizona is losing games. It is surprising that Kyler Murray isn’t playing better and the offense has been so underwhelming."
Bleacher Report: No. 23
Reasoning: "If Arizona had any momentum over the first three weeks of the season, in evaporated in a puff of smoke amid Washington's scoring barrage Sunday.
"Now the Cardinals have to hit the road for games in San Francisco and Green Bay. The team we saw getting boat-raced Sunday isn't winning either of those games.
"And if Arizona has just one win six games into the season. That will be that—the season will effectively be over.
"Gannon's tenure as head coach could be, too."
The Cardinals travel to play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.