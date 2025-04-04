Cardinals Get Encouraging Injury Update on Starting OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expecting Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams to be ready for the 2025 season.
Speaking in an interview with AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban, general manager Monti Ossenfort said both starting tackles are having a good offseason after each ended the year on injured reserve.
"Paris and Jonah are both going through a good offseason," Ossenfort said. "We will see in the spring (how much they do), but we don't have any concerns. We are ready to roll with both those guys."
The starting duo didn't play many snaps together in 2024, as Williams went down with a knee injury after just one quarter in Week 1. Williams then hit injured reserve again later in the year after making a return - which also was due to a knee injury.
Johnson played 14 games before landing on injured reserve with his own knee injury.
Johnson, the team's first-round pick two years ago, successfully made the switch from right to left tackle in 2024 and proved himself to be a cornerstone player for the Cardinals to rely on.
Williams was signed as a free agent last offseason on a two-year, $30 million contract.
While Johnson has his spot cemented, the Cardinals could very well turn to the 2025 NFL Draft to find Williams' replacement, and hopefully the future of the position in the same swing.
Arizona recently re-signed Kelvin Beachum with second-year tackle Christian Jones also on the roster.
With the Cardinals heavily adding to their defensive front in free agency, do not at all be surprised to see Arizona target the offensive line early in the draft, as the Cardinals still could look to add another right guard with previous starter Will Hernandez still unsigned.