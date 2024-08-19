Cardinals Expected to Release OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release Dennis Daley, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
"The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release veteran offensive lineman Dennis Daley, source says. He has 37 career starts."
Daley famously committed a false start penalty on the final play of Arizona's potential game-tying touchdown drive in preseason Week 2 action against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Cardinals had Daley start one game last season, though he started 15 games for the Tennessee Titans the season prior. His first three years - all with the Carolina Panthers - he started 21 games at both tackle and guard.
Arizona is fairly set on their starting offensive line, with Paris Johnson Jr., Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez and Jonah Williams set to protect Kyler Murray.
As for backups, guys such as Kelvin Beachum, Isaiah Adams, Trystan Colon, Jon Gaines and Elijah Wilkinson featured in Arizona's second team last week.
“Would have liked to see the last play get off, but we didn’t get it done,” said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on the final play.
Daley was part of an offensive line that helped the Cardinals secure an eye-opening 11 penalties last weekend.
“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory. One of our modes of play is our brain and we didn’t use it tonight,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said via Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake after the game. “That falls strictly on me.
“I thought we were ready to play physically, violence was on display, good effort and finish, but I just told them we’re not going to beat anybody making those kinds of mistakes and you can’t self-destruct and we did on all three phases. That falls on me and the coaches. We gotta get it cleaned up fast.”
The Cardinals are on the road for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.