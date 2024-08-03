Cardinals Extend OLB to Two-Year Deal
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are extending OLB Zaven Collins to a two-year, $14 million deal according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
"Arizona’s former first-round pick Zaven Collins is signing a two-year, $14 million extension that includes $11.25 million guaranteed at signing with the Cardinals, per sources," he wrote on Twitter/X.
The team soon confirmed it after.
The Cardinals initially declined his fifth-year option, which would have made him a free agent after the 2024 season.
Collins' extension comes just after reports emerged of other Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari suffering a torn ACL - you can read more about that here.
More on Collins from the team's press release:
"Collins (6-4, 260) has played 50 games (39 starts) over the past three seasons since originally joining the team as a first-round selection (16th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft from Tulsa. In his career, the 25-year old Collins has 166 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, two interceptions (one returned 30 yards for a TD), 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was one of four Cardinals players to start all 17 games last season (the only defensive player to do so) and had a career-high 3.5 sacks.
"In 2022, Collins started all 16 games he appeared in and had 100 tackles (63 solo), 2.0 sacks, an interception (returned for a TD), 11 tackles for loss, four QB hits, a forced fumble and six passes defensed. He was one of five players in the NFL that season with 100+ tackles, 6+ passes defensed and 10+ tackles for loss."
Collins said there were no hard feelings when it came to not having the option picked up:
“Sometimes I’ve seen where it’s drawn out and guys aren’t coming in the building for this. I don’t do that. I don’t want to do that. That’s not what I’m about. I just want to be here with the team. That’s it. Even when they told me, I was there the next day, the day after. I’ve been here ever since," said Collins after his option was declined.
"Is it disappointing? Yes, of course, because you always want the best option for yourself. But it’s a part of the NFL business.”
Looks like business was taken care of.