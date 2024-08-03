Report: Cardinals Lose Top Pass Rusher to Season-Ending Injury
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly losing pass rusher BJ Ojulari for the season with a torn ACL, according to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe.
Ojulari went down with what appeared to be a left leg injury during the late stages of Friday's practice. After being evaluated by trainers on the ground, he was helped up and escorted to the locker room with a strong limp.
Expectations for Ojulari were fairly high entering his second season, as the LSU product came on strong towards the end of his rookie season. Ojulari finished 2023 with four sacks.
"It's football," said right tackle Jonah Williams to AZCardinals.com after Friday's practice. "I hope he's all right. He's a great player and I enjoy playing with him."
The Cardinals were heavily relying on Ojulari to take the next step in his sophomore campaign, leading a room of edge rushers which includes Zaven Collin and Dennis Gardeck among others.
Arizona finished with just 33 team sacks in 2023, their lowest in over ten years.
Ojulari showed up to camp after adding muscle to his frame and a full offseason of training under his belt.
"I'm expecting a really big season out of me. Just honing in on my craft and just listening to my coaches and seeing what I can get better at and improve my game - I'm hoping for a real good season this year," Ojulari said last week after a camp practice.
The Cardinals have their Red and White scrimmage here shortly at State Farm Stadium. Jonathan Gannon will talk to reporters beforehand.