Cardinals Extend Starting Center
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly extending starting center Hjalte Froholdt through the 2026 season, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
"The #AZCardinals are rewarding one of their most underrated players, reaching a contract extension with C Hjalte Froholdt through 2026, sources say," Rapoport wrote on Twitter/X.
"He bounced around and played for three teams, but Froholdt has found a home in Arizona after starting every game last season."
Froholdt signed with the Cardinals last offseason and eventually earned time as their starting center to begin 2023.
By time the season finished, Froholdt had not only solidified himself as the stater, but also as one of Arizona's steadiest players along the offensive line.
Froholdt's cap hit this season - which was initially set to be his last - is $3.7 million according to Spotrac.
Rapoport says it's a two-year, $12 million extension with $8 million guaranteed.
Froholdt helped the Cardinals' rushing attack rise to near the top of the league in 2023, and with Kyler Murray healthy for the start of 2024, there's hope he can help similar production in the passing attack.
Froholdt was brought over last offseason after some Cardinals coaches pounded the table for his presence to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“Personal character, football character, the type of teammate that he is, the work he puts into being a pro and a good player,” Gannon said earlier in camp.
“They all jumped on the table and said, ‘This guy is going to do that, all he needs to do is play,’ and that’s what Hjalte has done.”
Before he received his extension, Froholdt spoke with reporters during training camp and said he's looking to avoid complacency.
“I think every time you start thinking you’re in a good spot or safe or anything you start getting complacent so I’m still trying not to think that anything’s my spot. I’ve been traveling around the league for quite a while and I’m happy I’ve found a place that I like to call home right now. I enjoy it and I’m just trying to have fun," Froholdt said.
“I try to smile a lot, laugh a lot, score a lot of points, which is super fun. But just trying to be relaxed in it, and just being grateful for being in the position I’m in — playing a sport for a living. It’s pretty cool to just go out there and fool around with the boys. So, I’m pretty stoked.”
Now, the immediate future is secured, and the desert viking remains home.